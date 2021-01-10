Romtvedt: Cynthia Lummis and Liz Cheney — two Republican voices

Along with ten of her colleagues, newly elected Sen. Cynthia Lummis pledged to vote against certifying the Electoral College results of the presidential election unless the federal government agreed to overrule state officials and investigate election results. But only in states president Trump lost. Then following the Trump incited attack on Congress, Lummis changed her mind and voted to certify the Arizona results. Then she changed her mind again and voted to reject the Pennsylvania certified results, saying that, “The allegations of fraud during this election were unprecedented, and left millions of Americans concerned that their votes don’t count. Discussions of election integrity must occur, and I will seek another forum to continue that discussion.”

Lummis did not say that the level of fraud was unprecedented. Rather she said that the allegations of fraud were unprecedented, ignoring the fact that these allegations were made almost entirely by President Trump and his supporters. She also chose to ignore the fact that, aside from Nevada, all the states whose results she questioned audited the vote and found no evidence of irregularities that would change the results. And she ignored the more than fifty lawsuits filed by Trump or Trump supporters that have been repeatedly thrown out for lack of evidence. These were rulings made in in state courts, state supreme courts, federal courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court where all three justices appointed by Trump found no evidence to support the president’s claims.