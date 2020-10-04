Romtvedt: In their own words

- Senator David Perdue (R-Georgia.): “The very balance of our nation’s highest court is in serious jeopardy. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I will do everything in my power to encourage the president and Senate leadership not to start this process until we hear from the American people.”

- Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio): “I believe the best thing for the country is to trust the American people to weigh in on who should make a lifetime appointment that could reshape the Supreme Court for generations. This wouldn’t be unusual. It is common practice for the Senate to stop acting on lifetime appointments during the last year of a presidential term, and it’s been nearly eighty years since any president was permitted to immediately fill a vacancy that arose in a presidential election year.”

- Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida.): “I don’t think we should be moving on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term. I would say that if it was a Republican president.”

- Senator Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina): “The campaign is already underway. It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president.”

Justice Ginsburg was a voice of integrity. The Republican senators who now argue for an immediate appointment of a new Supreme Court justice are not voices of integrity. Given that, along with his colleagues, Senator Barrasso intends to ignore his call to “Give the people a voice…” we, the people, must make our voices heard.

David Romtvedt is a writer and musician from Buffalo. His most recent book is The Tree of Gernika, translations of the 19th century Basque troubadour Joxe Mari Iparragirre.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0