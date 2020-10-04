Romtvedt: In their own words

In the days following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I have thought a great deal about her work on behalf of fairness before the law, her commitment to equality of rights and opportunity, and her honesty as both a citizen and representative of the American people. She was a model of integrity in government.
Since Justice Ginsburg’s death, the president has stated that he will immediately nominate a replacement for her seat, and the Republican-controlled Senate has announced it will vote on this nomination. This is the opposite of what Republican senators said when President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in March of 2016, eight months before the 2016 election.
Here are some of those Republican senators in their own words, beginning with our own John Barrasso:
- Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyoming): “A president on his way out of the White House should not make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. The American people will soon decide our next president. That person should get to choose the next Supreme Court nominee. Give the people a voice and let them chart the course for the court and the country.”
- Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri): “The Senate should not confirm a new Supreme Court justice until we have a new president.”
- Senator Richard Burr (R-North Carolina): “In this election year, the American people will have an opportunity to have their say in the future direction of our country. For this reason, I believe the vacancy left open by Justice Antonin Scalia should not be filled until there is a new president.”
- Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas): “It has been 80 years since a Supreme Court vacancy was nominated and confirmed in an election year. There is a long tradition that you don’t do this in an election year.”
- Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado): “I think we’re too close to the election. The president who is elected in November should be the one who makes this decision.”
- Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina): “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election.” In a slightly earlier quote, Graham said, “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say, ‘Lindsay Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,’ and you can use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right.”
- Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa): “A lifetime appointment that could dramatically impact individual freedoms and change the direction of the court for at least a generation is too important to get bogged down in politics. The American people shouldn’t be denied a voice.”
- Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky): “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
- Senator David Perdue (R-Georgia.): “The very balance of our nation’s highest court is in serious jeopardy. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I will do everything in my power to encourage the president and Senate leadership not to start this process until we hear from the American people.”
- Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio): “I believe the best thing for the country is to trust the American people to weigh in on who should make a lifetime appointment that could reshape the Supreme Court for generations. This wouldn’t be unusual. It is common practice for the Senate to stop acting on lifetime appointments during the last year of a presidential term, and it’s been nearly eighty years since any president was permitted to immediately fill a vacancy that arose in a presidential election year.”
- Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida.): “I don’t think we should be moving on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term. I would say that if it was a Republican president.”
- Senator Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina): “The campaign is already underway. It is essential to the institution of the Senate and to the very health of our republic to not launch our nation into a partisan, divisive confirmation battle during the very same time the American people are casting their ballots to elect our next president.”
Justice Ginsburg was a voice of integrity. The Republican senators who now argue for an immediate appointment of a new Supreme Court justice are not voices of integrity. Given that, along with his colleagues, Senator Barrasso intends to ignore his call to “Give the people a voice…” we, the people, must make our voices heard.
David Romtvedt is a writer and musician from Buffalo. His most recent book is The Tree of Gernika, translations of the 19th century Basque troubadour Joxe Mari Iparragirre.
