Romtvedt: No free lunch

Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder has recently and repeatedly announced his intention to withdraw Wyoming from the United States Department of Agriculture’s federally funded school lunch program. Under this program, the Wyoming Department of Education receives about $40 million dollars a year to provide meals for students throughout the state.

Superintendent Schroeder has said he will refuse the federal dollars as a result of a USDA requirement that all state and local agencies funded through the Food and Nutrition Services program must update their nondiscrimination policies to include “prohibitions against discriminations based on gender identity and sexual orientation.” This policy follows a January 20, 2021 executive order directing federal agencies to “promulgate or revise rules enforcing the Administration’s new ‘Anti-Discrimination’ mandates.”

That executive order is in keeping with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights protection of students from discrimination “based on sexual orientation and gender identity” with such protection guaranteed by the 2020 Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County ruling that the prohibition on sex discrimination under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act covers discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

But Schroeder tells us that a requirement to state that we don’t discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is unacceptable. He holds that the required statement reflects the federal government’s engagement in an “ever-relentless agenda of social engineering,…(the policy is) not about discrimination, it is about control and manipulation, it is about forcing post-modernist thinking on people…who’s faith or common sense inform them differently. It is, on it’s face, an egregious, albeit subtle, form of discrimination in it’s own right…federal overreach knows no bounds, and to hold our kids hostage in this manner is not only morally repugnant, but another breathtaking display of political ideology run amok…In any other world, this would be sized up for exactly what it is: extortion...we will not allow boys in girls’ locker rooms. We categorically reject gender ideology and will not bow to the coercive will of a bully government. Be fully assured, this is not the end – they will be back (i.e. boys in girls sports, forced usage of pronouns, etc).”

I’m not sure why Schroeder imagines they’ll be back to put boys in girls’ sports. Nor do I understand why, if his concern is sincere, he isn’t worried that they’ll be back to put girls in boys’ sports. And what is that about pronouns? Could he really believe that a person’s choice of he, she, they is a terrible imposition from the woke federal bureaucrats?

I want to state in the clearest terms that as a Wyoming resident, a voter, a parent and a teacher with forty years of experience in K-12 and university classrooms, I view the superintendent’s statements as misleading and misguided denials of our commitment to one another, of our recognition that our rights are only meaningful when those rights are granted to all.

The superintendent’s statements strike me as a reflection not of his desire to protect Wyoming and its people from what he calls a bully government, but as bald, self-serving blows delivered to some of the most socially vulnerable among us — gay and transgender young people and their families. His statements have a fatal whiff of statements made in the past in defense of segregation and Jim Crow laws. It doesn’t wash — to refuse a statement on nondiscrimination is to embrace discrimination.

Superintendent Schroeder’s statements have prompted a wide range of critical response. On its Facebook page, the Wyoming Education Association asks, “Why is our State Superintendent of Public Instruction loudly and repeatedly calling for discrimination against any student in Wyoming Public Schools?”

And in a public statement, WEA President Grady Hutcherson wrote, “Our children should be recognized and celebrated for the countless nuanced differences that make each of us unique. No one should be discriminated against in Wyoming schools. Period.”

The American Civil Liberties Union called Schroeder’s comments “discriminatory rhetoric.” In response to his claim that the federal government is forcing a political ideology on Wyomingites, ACLU of Wyoming’s campaign director Libby Skarin asked, “Since when did equality become a political ideology?”

Skarin reminds us that, “Schools have a moral and legal duty to follow the law and to provide a safe learning environment for all students, and the penalties for discriminating against a student because they are transgender are no different than the penalties for any other kind of sex discrimination.”

Wyoming Equality Executive Director Sara Burlingame holds that Schroeder’s statements are about, “politicizing and deciding that vulnerable, marginalized kids are going to be the whipping boys of the state superintendent.” She adds, “Ordinarily people don’t campaign so nakedly from their office.”

Schroeder has said that the USDA’s requirement for an added clause barring discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation is “extortion.” The real extortion is being engaged in by Schroeder, sacrificing the federally funded school lunch program at the altar of his own political agenda.

David Romtvedt is a writer and musician from Buffalo, a Rocky Mountain Power customer, and he serves as a board member of the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

