Romtvedt: On moving forward following the election

The 2020 elections behind us, we find ourselves living in communities marked by suspicion and doubt. Our society seems fractured, splintering along lines of race, age, ethnicity, religion, political ideology, and more. Even place seems to offer possibilities for discord — rural versus urban, coastal versus interior.
For some years we have experienced increasing volatility and chaotic behavior in the political realm. Public speech, both in person and on social media platforms, often appears careless. Defamatory and mean-spirited comments about fellow citizens, about neighbors, even about family have grown increasingly common and, for some, appear to be acceptable expressions of belief. Some argue that violence is the only answer to our problems. I fear that our democracy is at risk. And when I’m feeling especially blue, I fear that ours may simply cease to be a democratically shaped and governed nation.
While I have many thoughts and beliefs about how we have come to this place in our history, I’m not so interested in telling others about those things now. Our views are often so intractable, so bound up with our idea of who we are that differing views can appear to threaten our existence. It is as if we are our beliefs. But this is not so for if it were, it would be impossible to live in society. We would be condemned to lives of solitude far from the threatening other.
There is a constant tension within each of us as to who we are. We change over time. We have experiences that transform our sense of self and the beliefs by which we live. We have moments of awakening, and sometimes we fall back to sleep, having learned little. But always we are changed by the tide of time and experience. We wonder who we are and who the other might be.
We know this to be true — that we change. And if we do, it’s clear others do, also. I’m arguing here for something so small it may seem trivial—for listening to the other with compassion and openness. To be interested in who another person is.
I’m not a Christian. Neither am I Jewish or Muslim. You can call me a Buddhist though the names we give to one another never do justice to the complexity of our lives. I believe the natural world, the world of matter, is a living thing, that matter and spirit are one. I happen to know that’s a far cry from what at least one of my neighbors believes. So why do I love my neighbor’s beliefs? Because my neighbor believes them.
One way to listen to others is to leave the social media world behind for a time. Stop looking at Facebook and Instagram and Twitter. Talk to the people you see at the post office, in line at the grocery. For even now, during the global corona virus pandemic, we somehow see one another even if from behind our protective masks. We all know that when we are face to face with people we are less likely to rant and scream in the manner of a Facebook post, less likely to dismiss the other out of hand. We stand before one another and in so doing are confronted with the reality of another person, one who shares many of our experiences and feelings, who has felt loss and had to surmount that loss, who each day rises and tries to shape life anew.
Is this an editorial I’m writing? Is this a prayer from one who doesn’t pray? Before we can sort out our differences concerning how to handle large social issues — abortion rights, gun laws, immigration, social justice and equity, climate change, wealth distribution — we must be able to talk with one another about small issues. We must have the capacity to believe in the good faith of the other. That means exhibiting good faith ourselves, listening, waiting, having patience with our own limitations, our own blind spots, for in recognizing these limitations, we see beyond the limitations of others.
I may be asking us to do no more than offer friendship to those around us. What do you feel? What have you experienced? What have you suffered? And how have you come to be who you are? I’m interested in knowing the answers to these questions. And I believe that if we all show such interest we may be able to deal with the big things, to strengthen our democracy, and to face challenges with optimism and the capacity to seek solutions that we can all embrace.
David Romtvedt is a writer and musician from Buffalo. His most recent book is The Tree of Gernika, translations of the 19th century Basque troubadour Joxe Mari Iparragirre.
