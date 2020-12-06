Romtvedt: On moving forward following the election

We know this to be true — that we change. And if we do, it’s clear others do, also. I’m arguing here for something so small it may seem trivial—for listening to the other with compassion and openness. To be interested in who another person is.

I’m not a Christian. Neither am I Jewish or Muslim. You can call me a Buddhist though the names we give to one another never do justice to the complexity of our lives. I believe the natural world, the world of matter, is a living thing, that matter and spirit are one. I happen to know that’s a far cry from what at least one of my neighbors believes. So why do I love my neighbor’s beliefs? Because my neighbor believes them.

One way to listen to others is to leave the social media world behind for a time. Stop looking at Facebook and Instagram and Twitter. Talk to the people you see at the post office, in line at the grocery. For even now, during the global corona virus pandemic, we somehow see one another even if from behind our protective masks. We all know that when we are face to face with people we are less likely to rant and scream in the manner of a Facebook post, less likely to dismiss the other out of hand. We stand before one another and in so doing are confronted with the reality of another person, one who shares many of our experiences and feelings, who has felt loss and had to surmount that loss, who each day rises and tries to shape life anew.