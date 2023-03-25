In this year’s legislative session, our Wyoming representatives took two related actions that served to diminish voter participation in elections and voter satisfaction with the outcome of elections. The Legislature voted down a proposal to allow limited ranked choice voting in the state while passing into law a bill that limits crossover voting, that is, the ability of voters to register with the party of their choice for primary elections. The new anti-crossover voting law mandates that if voters wish to change their party affiliation, they must do so prior to the filing deadline for office. This means that voters must choose a party affiliation before they know who is running for office from a given party. Proponents of the law claim this is to prevent non-party members from manipulating the results of elections.

That’s a very weak defense of a law that disenfranchises about twenty percent of the voting population in Wyoming. Let’s take my case. While I don’t agree with all aspects of party policy, I’ve been a registered Democrat for most of my voting life. But in Wyoming the Democratic primary usually has almost no one to vote for and since the winner of the Republican primary is in most cases the de facto winner of the general election, my vote has no meaning. That is, I don’t actually have a vote.

In the 2022 election, I registered as a Republican for the first time in my life. I did this as I felt there was a real risk to our democracy presented by far-right candidates who have embraced a kind of proto fascism and who have been willing to present falsehoods as truth in pursuit of power. I admired our former representative Liz Cheney’s defense of democracy and so, while I have disagreed with nearly every policy stance Ms. Cheney has taken, I saw her as a voice for democracy and for acting with concern for honesty in government and the common good. As to me manipulating the results, well, Ms. Cheney was the incumbent, and she was a Republican candidate so my vote for her was not a manipulation of the Republican primary. Rather, it was one resident’s view of who was the most qualified Republican candidate.

Let’s now look at cross over voting in relation to ranked choice voting. Ranked choice is a voting system in which all candidates run for office independent of party affiliation and in which all voters vote together in the same election. Imagine we have an election and ten people run. Seven list themselves as Republican, two as Democrats, and one as a member of a third party. As a voter I list my votes in order of preference. If at the end of counting votes, no candidate has received a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is cut out and that person’s second choice votes are distributed to the other candidates. If there is still no one with a majority, the next lowest vote getter is removed from the list and that person’s second choice votes distributed. This goes on until someone receives a majority thus ensuring that no one can win an election with 42% of the vote. Or 38%. Or as we have seen in some of the heavily Democratic areas of Maryland with 29% as was the case for Montgomery County executive Marc Elrich who in 2018 edged his rival David Blair by 80 votes. Elrich received 37,529 votes to Blair’s 37,449 — nowhere near a majority but as the winner of the Democratic primary, Elrich was a shoo-in for the position in the general election.

Where ranked choice voting has been instituted, polling indicates higher voter participation and higher voter satisfaction with election outcomes. Because no one can win with a plurality, voters feel they have a real say. And because all candidates run at the same time, more extreme candidates who may have a voter base that is passionate but does not represent the majority are less likely to win elections. Candidates must speak not only to their base but to those who might list them as second or third choice. Ranked choice voting furthers democracy and gives us a better chance of listening to and understanding one another. And it makes irrelevant the problem of cross-over voting as this ceases to exist.

All that is to say that I hope that during the interim legislative session, our representatives will again bring forward a bill to institute ranked choice voting in our state. We’d all be better for it.