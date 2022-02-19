Romtvedt: The Wyoming way of life

In a recent column, Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis argued for the continuing operation of the coal fired Jim Bridger power plant. Her arguments were not helpful to me in understanding either the issues around reducing pollution from the plant or the current arguments concerning its continued operation.

Sen. Lummis made three main points. The first was that the impending closures are based on bad faith actions of the Biden administration seeking to undo what she termed nonpartisan actions of the Trump administration. The second point was that the plants should continue operation without change because they provide jobs. The third was that the coal burned at the Bridger site is among the cleanest available. None of these points clarifies the history of pollution issues around the plant’s operation or suggests ways in which we can protect both our environment and the livelihoods of individuals, families, and communities in a time of economic transition.

In 2014, the state of Wyoming, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Berkshire Hathaway-owned PacifiCorp, serving Wyoming as Rocky Mountain Power, agreed to guidelines to limit pollution that degrades air quality and visibility in national parks and wilderness areas. These guidelines were part of Wyoming’s State Implementation Plan (SIP) in compliance with the Regional Haze Program of the Clean Air Act. The agreement included the installation of Selective Catalytic Reduction technology that would cut nitrous oxide emissions by 80-90% at the four units of the Jim Bridger plant. SCR was installed at units 3 and 4 but not at units 1 and 2. The end of 2022 was set as the deadline for SCR technology at unit 1, and the end of 2021 for unit 2. PacifiCorp has now stated that because of increased costs and its intention to convert the Bridger plant to natural gas by 2024, it will not install SCR at units 1 and 2. In 2020 Governor Mark Gordon’s administration submitted a revised State Implementation Plan that would undo the 2014 agreement by removing the requirement to install SCR technology. The EPA has issued a formal notification of its intent to deny Wyoming’s revised plan. To avoid the required closure of unit 2 Governor Mark Gordon has issued an emergency order allowing the unit to operate until April 30, 2022.

Here’s my point: in 2014, in response to the Regional Haze Program standards of the Clean Air Act, Wyoming and PacifiCorp agreed to install Selective Catalytic Reduction technology that is highly effective for reducing pollutant emissions from coal fired electric plants. Eight years later, having not installed this technology, both wish to back out of the agreement.

The second point Sen. Lummis made involved jobs — the power plant provides jobs. But this ignores the continuing decline in the number of jobs at the plant, the national decline of coal and subsequent loss of jobs, and the negative effect on job numbers caused by air pollution and haze. In Wyoming these problems come to a head because we are a major coal producer with mines and power plants close to national parks and wilderness areas.

A lot of people in Wyoming have jobs because of the parks and wilderness areas which fuel tourism economies dependent on a pristine environment. Increased air pollution means fewer visitors and fewer jobs. Defending jobs in one sector at the expense of those in another serves none of us. Wyoming’s elected officials would be well advised to implement policies and programs to create new jobs by embracing cleaner fossil fuel technologies, investing in renewable energy sources, and developing sustainable economic models.

The final point Sen. Lummis made was that Wyoming coal is cleaner than other coal. But cleaner isn’t clean. According to a National Parks Conservation Association 2020 analysis, the Jim Bridger plant is the largest single industrial source of regional haze-contributing pollutants — sulfur dioxides, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter — in Wyoming, and the third largest in the nation. Wyoming’s industrial activity — primarily coal mines and coal-fired power plants — is a major contributor to regional haze. If the state and PacifiCorp won’t install the technology that would allow us to burn coal in a cleaner way, then given the long-term agreements in place, Jim Bridger unit 2 will be taken offline.

In her column Sen. Lummis stated that the Biden administration has continuously shown hostility to “the Wyoming way of life” without telling us what she believed the Wyoming way of life to be or what the hostile acts were. As a resident of Wyoming, my way of life is driven by love of open spaces, by compassion for my human and nonhuman neighbors, by a desire to protect the air and water upon which life is dependent, and by a sense of responsibility in the use of finite resources. That’s my Wyoming way of life. I see no evidence that the administration is hostile to it.

David Romtvedt is a writer and musician from Buffalo, a Rocky Mountain Power customer, and he serves as a board member of the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0