Rose, Bannon, Coursey: Energy development strategy should be done responsibly

Energy production, no matter the source, has a large footprint and impacts our environment. The BLM oversees development of solar, wind, and geothermal energy projects on public lands (in addition to overseeing the oil and gas programs), and there’s an urgent need to set high standards for responsible, low-carbon energy development. Top priorities should include defining priority areas for wind, solar, and geothermal energy then incentivizing development of renewable energy facilities and infrastructure in the areas where fewer impacts to humans and wildlife are anticipated. The BLM can create streamlined development pathways for projects sited in places with high energy potential and low risk to fish, wildlife, and people, while requiring that funds are set aside for mitigating unavoidable consequences. Before this can effectively be done in Wyoming however, the BLM must complete a programmatic environmental impact statement for solar energy development, and should consider updating older plans for wind and geothermal.

Wildlife conservation is principally about leaving this world better than we found it, and it may be one of the few unifying, bipartisan values we have left. Wyoming’s human residents are indeed outnumbered by the state’s big game animals and fish, but our proximity to and familiarity with fish, wildlife, and wide open spaces instills in us a deep connection to the land and the abundance of life it supports. The strong connection to our natural world also facilitates a strong bond between the people who call Wyoming home. Trout Unlimited, Wyoming Wildlife Federation and Muley Fanatic Foundation have a long, revered history of collaborating with one another and of growing with our members and communities as the world changes around us. We look forward to engaging in conversation about the importance of facilitating a bright future through responsible energy development. Trying to do things right is the right thing to do, and trying to be an “all of the above done responsibly” energy state is a worthwhile effort.