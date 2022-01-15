Roy: The largest-ever wild horse roundup has resumed in Wyoming, but who does it benefit?

After a short pause over the holidays, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is back at work removing wild horses from the range in southwestern Wyoming, including from an area where tourists flock to see the animals.

Travel Wyoming touts the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop in the White Mountain Herd Management Area near Rock Springs as “one of the few scenic byways in North America” to provide visitors with “such a detailed image of the pure and untamed Wild West.”

But with horses limited by BLM to one per every 1,917 acres, visitors and locals who enjoy viewing these magnificent animals will soon be hard-pressed to catch even a glimpse of a mustang.

BLM plans to round up over 1,000 wild horses from the Scenic Loop area by the end of February. It’s part of a massive roundup that in the end will result in 3,555 federally-protected mustangs being permanently removed from the wild.

The agency says the roundup is necessary to restore a “thriving natural ecological balance” to the region, but conservation groups say the area already meets this designation without the need to reduce horse populations. They question why BLM is focused on horse numbers, when mustangs are outnumbered in the area 10-to-1 by sheep and cattle.

The 3.8-million-member Sierra Club has called out the BLM’s bias against wild horses in resource allocation and called for the removal of livestock from designated wild horse habitat areas instead of removing horses. Other groups, including Western Watersheds Project, Center for Biological Diversity, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and WildEarth Guardians have also called for the removal of livestock from wild horse habitat areas.

The White Mountain Herd Management Area and surrounding areas subject to the BLM roundup are in a “checkerboard” of public and private land. Seventy-four percent (2.5 million acres) is public land managed by the BLM, while 26% (900,000 acres) is state or privately-owned. Most of the private land is owned or leased by the wealthy and politically powerful Rock Springs Grazing Association, which has sought the elimination of the Wyoming Checkerboard herds for more than a decade.

It’s time to stop favoring the narrow interests of private ranchers who make use of our public lands while scapegoating our nation’s wild horses. Doing so not only harms mustangs by stealing their freedom and subjecting them to dangerous and traumatic helicopter roundups, it harms Wyoming’s local tourist economy and gouges U.S. taxpayers. This largest-ever roundup will cost us a pretty penny: $4.4 million to gather the horses and another $171 million to warehouse the removed mustangs for life in government holding pens and pastures.

We urge BLM to reevaluate the science and supposed benefits of this enterprise and to act in the best interests of local communities that depend on tourism and the wild horses that most American citizens want to see protected and preserved.

Suzanne Roy is the executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign.

