Rudkin: 10,000 hallelujahs revisited

I am a spiritual person living in a physical world.

I am sitting out on our deck this morning to write. Summers seem to be uniquely designed for porch pondering and thoughtful thanksgiving.

The air is still, not a breath of wind this morning. The green leaves on the trees are peacefully resting from the usual wind as they soak up the sun. I can hear the birds singing their unique melody. Back and forth, different birds are calling to one another. A hummingbird is just now visiting my flowers, beating the air with her wings.

I have had a cup of coffee and have been reflecting (and resting my feet) after hosting a Campfire Conversation last night. It was a gorgeous night with 30 folks we are beginning to know and love.

It is a stunning morning in Wyoming. And I am grateful.

Part of being a spiritual person living in this moment is practicing gratefulness.

Several years ago, I started this running list of things for which I’m thankful. I entitled it 1,000 Hallelujahs. It’s in my phone, so it goes everywhere with me. In theory that means I could pull out my phone every day, anywhere, and type in what I am grateful for in the moment.

But I don’t. If my list were any indicator it would appear that my gratefulness is minimal or least neglected.

In other words, (as noted in an earlier column) “I have fitful moments of ‘noted’ gratefulness. Without deliberately recalling and writing it down, my gratefulness leaks... out of my mind and it evaporates into the endless activity of my days. When it leaks, it is no longer available for fine tuning my outlook on life.”

Like I try to do once a year, I thought I’d share a couple of things that made my 1,000 Hallelujahs list:

1. My heritage of faith.

79. My adult children laughing together.

359. Dad singing to mom.

903. My dad dancing.

1000. New baby boy Kasen.

Though my list is regrettably incomplete, I continue to add to my gratefulness notes. I have changed my title to 10,000 Hallelujahs. Here are some of my most recent:

1030. Rescue Teams.

1032. Seeing Reed and Collin’s faces as I was loaded onto the ambulance.

1050. Finlee on FaceTime.

1111. Marcia’s texts from the hospital.

1200. Smiling Meris.

1230. Rudd has arrived!

1307. Hot chili on a cold night.

1421. 412 prayer path walkers.

1500. Tears.

1521. Walking the whitest beaches in Florida.

1522. Smiles from strangers.

1553. Baby Blaire Violet has arrived and is perfect.

1600. Giant beach balls and water balloons.

1622. Friends lingering around the campfire.

1633. Faithful friends.

Every time I visit my Hallelujahs list I am overwhelmed by the goodness of God. I have not been exempt from sorrow or pain. But when I stop to give thanks for the beauty and type it into my phone, I can’t help but to be overcome with gratefulness and I whisper, “Hallelujah.”

Ten thousand times over, “hallelujah!”