Rudkin: 10,000 Hallelujahs
I am sitting at my desk early this morning and feeling so thankful for the peace and quiet. The stillness surprises me. The spring snow we so needed has fallen and will continue to fall a while longer. I just brewed foo foo tea that my husband orders from some obscure tea company; it smells like hot blueberries.

It is a lovely morning. And I am grateful.

Which reminded me that I need to “note” my gratefulness in the notes page that I titled, 1000 Hallelujahs. Several years ago, I started this running list of things for which I’m thankful. It’s in my phone, so it goes everywhere with me. In theory that means I could pull out my phone every day, anywhere, and type in what I am grateful for in the moment. But, I don’t. If my list were any indicator it would appear that my gratefulness may not be fluid and continuous.

In other words, (as noted in an earlier column) “I have fitful moments of “noted” gratefulness. Without deliberately recalling and writing it down, my gratefulness leaks... out of my mind and it evaporates into the endless activity of my days. When it leaks, it is no longer available for fine tuning my outlook on life.”

I thought I’d share a couple of things that made my 1000 Hallelujah list:

1. My heritage of faith

79. My adult children laughing together

159. My office filled with books

359. Dad singing to mom

903. My dad dancing

1000. New baby boy Kasen

Though my list is incomplete (mostly because I spend most of my phone time texting) I continue to intermittently add to my gratefulness notes. Here are some of my most resent:

1010. Nerf Wars on Christmas morning

1029. Snow pants I pulled on at the last minute

1030. Rescue Teams

1031. Morphine for the move off the mountain

1032. Seeing Reed and Collin’s faces as I was loaded onto the ambulance

1033. Bedside potty time and laughter.

1050. Finlee on FaceTime

1055. Cards and texts and phone messages

1065. Prayers that strengthened me

1066. My bed

1067. Every season of Parks and Rec

1089. A meal train that fed us

1090. Restorative sleep

1091. My girls group standing outside when it was -15 singing, You are my Sunshine

1111. Marcia’s texts from the hospital

1119. Family gathering to honor Marcia

1120. Sister love and crazy Paul=love

1121. 5 week countdown until Meris

I have finally moved past my goal of noting my 1000 hallelujahs but surely I cannot stop! Maybe I’ll get better and actually note everything for which I am thankful? I doubt it. But I will keep adding to my new 10,000 Hallelujahs.

Living gratefully is a the happiest way to live.

Tami Rudkin

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

