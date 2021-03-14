Rudkin: 10,000 Hallelujahs

I am sitting at my desk early this morning and feeling so thankful for the peace and quiet. The stillness surprises me. The spring snow we so needed has fallen and will continue to fall a while longer. I just brewed foo foo tea that my husband orders from some obscure tea company; it smells like hot blueberries.

It is a lovely morning. And I am grateful.

Which reminded me that I need to “note” my gratefulness in the notes page that I titled, 1000 Hallelujahs. Several years ago, I started this running list of things for which I’m thankful. It’s in my phone, so it goes everywhere with me. In theory that means I could pull out my phone every day, anywhere, and type in what I am grateful for in the moment. But, I don’t. If my list were any indicator it would appear that my gratefulness may not be fluid and continuous.

In other words, (as noted in an earlier column) “I have fitful moments of “noted” gratefulness. Without deliberately recalling and writing it down, my gratefulness leaks... out of my mind and it evaporates into the endless activity of my days. When it leaks, it is no longer available for fine tuning my outlook on life.”

I thought I’d share a couple of things that made my 1000 Hallelujah list:

1. My heritage of faith