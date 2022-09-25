Rudkin: A birthday party for a prostitute

It was three in the morning when the preacher first saw Agnes. She was a prostitute that regularly visited the small all-night diner to have coffee early in the morning after work. It was there that the preacher overheard Agnes say that her birthday was the next day. After the girls headed home the preacher turned to the proprietor of the small diner and suggested that they throw a birthday party for Agnes the next night. So the arrangements were made and word was spread on the street that there would be a party at the diner.

When Agnes walked into the diner that morning she faced a small crowd singing, “Happy Birthday to you…” Paper streamers hung in the air as banners of rejoicing and colorful balloons danced playfully as they sang. Agnes was a prostitute, a stranger to kindness and happy celebrations. Agnes was so shocked that she had to be reminded to blow out the candles.

Finally someone yelled, “Hey Agnes cut the cake.” Through hot salty tears she whispered, “Please… I just…I just want to keep the cake. I’ll take it to my apartment down the street… just for a couple of days. Please let me keep the cake.”

Silence fell over the rowdy night crowd. Overwhelmed, Agnes then took the cake and ran out.

The preacher, at a loss for words, asked if he could pray. He bowed his head, surrounded by the misfits of society, and prayed for Agnes. He prayed that God would bless her on her birthday, that God would bring her peace and save her from all that troubled her. When he finished the proprietor looked at the preacher, and said, “Hey — you didn’t tell me you were a preacher. What kind of church do you preach at?

Tony Campolo, renowned sociologist and preacher, answered with a grin, “I preach at the kind of church that throws birthday parties for whores at three-thirty in the morning!”

The man looked at Campolo and said, “No…no you don’t. There is no church like that. I would join a church like that.”

“There is no church like that.”

What?

Is there no church that would throw a birthday party for a prostitute? Is there no church that would love those battered by hopelessness? Is there no church that gives abundantly and expects nothing back? Is there no church that accepts people right where they are, no matter what they’ve been doing and may go out and do again tomorrow? Is there no church that preaches grace and lives it too? Is there no church that has experienced forgiveness and so in turn offers it without strings attached?

There is no church like that?

Is that true? Is it possible that those who long desperately for a safe haven, a place to find absolution, a place to have a party can’t find it in the church? Is it possible that those who have been drug through the streets of an insufferable life cannot find unconditional love in the church?

The church is not on trial here. But I am. For the church is nothing more than the individuals who gather together to worship. It is not a building; it is people. And, so I must ask myself, “Is there a Christian who would throw a birthday party for a prostitute?” Am I willing to put away my righteous pomposity and love a practicing homosexual, or a drug addict that steals to support her habit, or an abusive parent that is stripping away an innocent child’s self worth? Is there a Christian like that?

Am I willing to forgive my co-worker, my parents, my spouse? Am I willing to listen to the heartache of one who has had an abortion, chosen divorce, leered at pornography? Is there a Christian like that?

Those are the questions of one woman on trial. And I am on trial because God has called me to be the kind of person Jesus was. People, the worst kind people in the eyes of society, fled toward Jesus. They found in him a place of acceptance, comfort, and love.

And, because I have chosen to follow Jesus, I am to be that same kind of person. I must be willing to embrace, yes, embrace, those who are helplessly broken, miserably impoverished, hopelessly struggling. I have to be willing to throw a birthday party for a prostitute!