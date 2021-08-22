Rudkin: A coached heart

Sometimes my heart needs to be coached.
I am not a Facebook user but I have had a love/hate relationship with Instagram. I so enjoy seeing pictures of friends and family (especially my grand babies). Sometimes I am saddened by the lengths people will go to assure the world that they are happy. But mostly, it’s a time suck so I try not to spend too much time there.
There are lots of people on Instagram peddling their “new thoughts”, their brand of thinking, their profound wisdom. Most of what is posted doesn’t even register a blip on the screen of my mind (or does it?) but some of what is posted sticks to me like cat hair on a black sweater.
Let me share a few that I have saved.
We are small but our God is huge
We have limitations but our God is limitless
We are weak but our God is strong
We are finite but God is infinite
We are imperfect but out God is perfect
We fail but our God never fails
We can stop but our God is unstoppable. —Christine Caine
Here’s a few short quotes that have helped me get a little perspective when I am feeling a bit discouraged or have been delayed in some way.
Failure is not final. (The Bible reminds us that the righteous man falls down 7 times but gets up 8 times)
A river cuts through rock not because of its power but because of its persistence. (Scripture reminds us to not grow weary of doing good.)
Until God opens the next door praise him in the hallway! (Praise is often the prelude to victory)
Be an encourager in a world that is full of vocal critics.(Jesus told us not to judge one another, but to love.)
And maybe today when everyone feels a little on edge and uneasy about their health, what’s happening around the world, we could some reminding that:
Love is the answer. Always.
Vulnerability is not weakness. It’s a strength.
Your body is sacred. Cherish it.
Gratitude shifts everything. Be thankful.
Forgiveness sets you free. Live without the shackles of anger and hurt..
You cannot change others. Only yourself.
Little acts of kindness are never little. Ever.
Fun is underrated. Enjoy yourself.
Age is just a number. It is never too late.
Life is precious. Live it now.
Sometimes, my heart needs to be coached.
My heart needs to be encouraged but not spoon fed fluff, to be instructed but not held in bondage to one idea or one way, to be heard but not judged.
My heart needs to be exercised and pushed to excellence. My heart needs to be stretched but not maimed. To be critiqued but not condemned. To be called to a commitment of excellence but not abandoned to figure it out on my own.
All these quotes, Instagram posts, has coached me and has awakened my sometimes sleepy soul. Though none are direct quotes from scripture, every single thought originated there.
So, does your heart need coaching? Look at the Bible first and then maybe, Instagram.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.