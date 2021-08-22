Rudkin: A coached heart

Sometimes my heart needs to be coached.

I am not a Facebook user but I have had a love/hate relationship with Instagram. I so enjoy seeing pictures of friends and family (especially my grand babies). Sometimes I am saddened by the lengths people will go to assure the world that they are happy. But mostly, it’s a time suck so I try not to spend too much time there.

There are lots of people on Instagram peddling their “new thoughts”, their brand of thinking, their profound wisdom. Most of what is posted doesn’t even register a blip on the screen of my mind (or does it?) but some of what is posted sticks to me like cat hair on a black sweater.

Let me share a few that I have saved.

We are small but our God is huge

We have limitations but our God is limitless

We are weak but our God is strong

We are finite but God is infinite

We are imperfect but out God is perfect

We fail but our God never fails

We can stop but our God is unstoppable. —Christine Caine