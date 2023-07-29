Collecting prayers has become a pastime.

There are seasons in life when we simply don’t have the inspiration or the emotional bandwidth to form coherent sentences in which to pray. There are seasons when you simply are not sure that all the prayers you have prayed have even been heard. There are seasons I have wondered what’s the point and have indignantly asked God, “Seriously? What the heck? This is it?!”

Sometimes these season collide and we need to consider the words and prayers of another to give voice to our silent sighs.

In case you might be in need of someone else’s prayers today let me share a few that I have collected and prayed in my own “wordless” seasons.

***

My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going.

I do not see the road ahead of me.

I cannot know for certain where it will end.

Nor do I really know myself,

and the fact that I think I am following your will

does not mean that I am actually doing so.

But I believe that the desire to please you does in fact please you.

And I hope I have that desire in all that I am doing.

I hope that I will never do anything apart from that desire.

And I know that if I do this you will lead me by the right road,

though I may know nothing about it.

Therefore will I trust you always though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death.

I will not fear, for you are ever with me,

and you will never leave me to face my perils alone. — Thomas Merton

***

Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love; Where there is injury, pardon; Where there is doubt, faith; Where there is despair, hope; Where there is darkness, light; Where there is sadness, joy. O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; To be understood as to understand; To be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive; It is in pardoning that we are pardoned; And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life. — St. Francis

***

God, Lord of all creation, lover of life and of everything, please help us to love in our very small way what You love infinitely and everywhere. We thank You that we can offer just this one prayer and that will be more than enough, because in reality every thing and every one is connected, and nothing stands alone. To pray for one part is really to pray for the whole, and so we do. Help us each day to stand for love, for healing, for the good, for the diverse unity of the Body of Christ and all creation, because we know this is what You desire: as Jesus prayed, that all may be one. Amen. — Richard Rohr

***

Help! Thanks! Wow! — Anne Lamott

***

Oh God, enlighten my mind with truth;

Inflame my heart with love;

inspire my will with courage:

enrich my life with service.

Pardon what I have been; sanctify what l am; order what I shall be. Amen. — Unknown