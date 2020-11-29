Rudkin: A different Thanksgiving

I woke on Thanksgiving morning with the scent of a turkey being smoked in our side yard. The air was still and with predictable timing the sun was rising as if to spotlight our celebration.
This was going to be a different Thanksgiving. Last year there were 45 for the meal. This year there were 10 (adults) in person and we delivered 4 plates of food for those who were quarantined. For years my grandmother hosted and then her children; my uncles and my mom took turns. This year we were here, in our home.
In the previous years, Thanksgivings had been an event (sometimes 2 days long) with grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and spouses and their kids. Last year there were new “significant others”, new step-cousins, and great grandchildren. This year my dad and his new wife joined us, our 3 kids, their spouses and our 2 priceless and “perfect” grandkids.
Though I was ready for this change in tradition there were some things that could not be omitted. I dug through my mom’s Thanksgiving box and found the orange song sheets with the lyrics to Over the River and Through the Woods and America, the Beautiful printed on them. So, with my sister-in-law and mother-in-law FaceTiming in, we sang.
Like we always have.
This Thanksgiving (like yours) was so vastly different than those of yesteryear. But it was wonderful and throughout the day I found myself sighing with gratefulness. Especially when the day was waning and the kids began bringing up the 25 Christmas totes from the storage area!
With the last pan washed and the lit tree set in place, I shut off the overhead lights and sat. A new, and crashing, wave of gratitude swept over me.
First, I thanked God, for the day of “different” we had just experienced. And then, for those who had made all of my 58 Thanksgivings memorable. In the complete silence and the twinkling of tree lights I sent a text to the remaining generation who instilled in us the value of family, the love of a God who is good, and the belief that God is calling each of us to live unselfishly where we live.
I wrote to them:
To the 4 people with whom I have spent every THANKSGIVING. I love you and missed you today. In honor of our heritage, we sang today, laughed, and told stories. I vaguely remember Thanksgiving on the ranch. I remember more clearly the Thanksgiving days spent together eating and playing volleyball and listening to uncle Harold recite poetry. I remember watching The Sound of Music and playing Scrabble with the ladies. There might have been a (rac)‘coon hunt or two. I vividly remember the last years we spent here in Casper at mom and a dad’s and Norm and Marcia’s.
Today I made a pistachio salad and set the table for 10. I ate great food, listened to my kids talk, visited a bit with dad and Diane, played with my granddaughter and cuddled my newest.
All in all, it was a beautiful day. But I wanted to tell you I missed you and how grateful I am for all the Thanksgiving memories... for the family you created and sustained these 50+ years of my life. I love you.
This new and different Thanksgiving is already behind us now but let us not stop giving thanks for those who made the old ones worth remembering.
