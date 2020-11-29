Rudkin: A different Thanksgiving

I woke on Thanksgiving morning with the scent of a turkey being smoked in our side yard. The air was still and with predictable timing the sun was rising as if to spotlight our celebration.

This was going to be a different Thanksgiving. Last year there were 45 for the meal. This year there were 10 (adults) in person and we delivered 4 plates of food for those who were quarantined. For years my grandmother hosted and then her children; my uncles and my mom took turns. This year we were here, in our home.

In the previous years, Thanksgivings had been an event (sometimes 2 days long) with grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and spouses and their kids. Last year there were new “significant others”, new step-cousins, and great grandchildren. This year my dad and his new wife joined us, our 3 kids, their spouses and our 2 priceless and “perfect” grandkids.

Though I was ready for this change in tradition there were some things that could not be omitted. I dug through my mom’s Thanksgiving box and found the orange song sheets with the lyrics to Over the River and Through the Woods and America, the Beautiful printed on them. So, with my sister-in-law and mother-in-law FaceTiming in, we sang.

Like we always have.