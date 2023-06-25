I long for a pilgrimage, a holy expedition.

I could go to Israel again in a heart beat. To walk where Jesus walked.

Next year my sister is leading a teaching tour in Germany, focusing on the work of Martin Luther who began the Protestant Reformation. We have done that once, but I’d do it again in a New York minute.

I am listening every day, morning and evening, to Pete Greig recount what God is speaking to him while he takes a 3 week pilgrimage from the Scottish island of Iona to the holy land of Lindisfarne. For the full affect, each morning I am pulling up pictures of where he is traveling that day as I listen to his reflections.

Greig is traveling through some of the most gorgeous green places in the world (although Wyoming is looking remarkably comparable after our daily rainstorms for weeks on end).

What is Greig seeing in his pilgrimage today? He’s walking along a lake where a majestic ancient castle graces the shoreline; the reflection in the perfect still water replicates the beauty; two castles standing in the middle of nowhere.

It is stunning. Did I say I am longing to take a holy expedition? Sigh.

Alas, I will not be able to take a formal, out of the country “pilgrimage” this summer. However, as I was writing this morning, the sun was actually shining in on me and so I decided to take a walk before the rain starts. I mean, what the heck, I could take my own mini pilgrimage right here, down our country road.

I have walked this little stretch of dirt road hundreds of times over the 30 years we have lived here and every time there is something new to see, to notice, to ponder, to thank God. This morning I only meandered a half a mile up the road and took photos of 12 different variety of flowers. And, those are the ones that are blooming! There are still more with tiny buds of burgundy, yellow and pink. The Wyoming state flower, the Indian Paintbrush, is showing off her intricate glory in varying shades all over the prairies.

So, I went on a mini mini mini holy expedition this morning. It was not a holy expedition just because I walked out into God’s, ever beautiful, ever changing cathedral of nature but also because I prayed as I walked.

This is my prayer today (Peter Greig quoted this at the beginning of his pilgrimage):

Disturb me, Lord, when I am too well, pleased with myself,

when my dreams have come true, because I have dreamed too little,

when I arrive safely because I sailed too close to the shore.

Disturb me, Lord, when with the abundance of things I possess,

I have lost my thirst for waters of life;

having fallen in love with life, I have ceased to dream of eternity.

Disturb me, Lord, to dare more boldly, to venture on wider seas,

Where storms will show your mastery;

Where losing sight of land, I shall find the stars. —MKW Heicher

A holy expedition is when you are no longer able to sit still in mediocrity, when you cannot remember the beauty of where God has taken you, when you can no longer dream with hope for tomorrow.

You? Me? We probably can’t go on a pilgrimage across the seas this summer. However, whenever we are needing God to do a new work in our lives… we can take a walk outside along the river, up on the mountain, across the prairie, and pray. Pray that God might reveal himself anew, pray that he will shake us up a bit.

Let’s take some time this summer to embark upon a holy expedition … the Wyoming way!