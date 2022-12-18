Rudkin: A name matters

Why did your parents choose your name? What does your name mean?

Years ago TheBabyWebsite did a search of names and stumbled upon some riveting name choices: Doug Hole, Mary Christmas, Hazel Nut, Priti Manic, Tim Burr. What were those parents thinking?

One retired airman from England was named Stan Still. He complained that his name had been “a blooming millstone around my neck my entire life. When I was in the RAF my commanding officer used to shout, ‘Stan Still, get a move on’ and roll about laughing.”

There are a few more unfortunate names: Paige Turner, Terry Bull, Pearl Button, Bill Board, Barb Dwyer and Justin Case.

Can you imagine introducing yourself to potential business partners as Barry Cade or Jo King.

A name matters. Maybe not so much how the letters are arranged or the way it is pronounced, but what people think of when they say your name.

When I speak the name of Jesus, I think: willingly vulnerable, God in the flesh, servant, kind, generous of grace, friend and teacher.

A name matters … Jesus, the babe born to heal, save, reconcile … his name sounds like hope.

Reflect this last week of Advent on the one who was named Jesus.

Day 23

The Christmas characters gathered. All were seeking the answers, truth, hope. Joseph stayed near, the shepherds left their routine to find him and the wise men came from afar... all had to leave the past behind to look for the future. And the Lord... was found. “... you will find him if you seek him with all your heart and with all your soul.” Deuteronomy 4:29. Prayer: Lord, I will continue the journey to know you.

Day 24

Into the silent night came the Word and He spoke directly to us. “In the beginning was the Word...The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:1, 14 Prayer: Speak Lord, I am listening.

Day 25

Life with Jesus is always about the journey. First to the cradle and then to the cross. “Everyone had to travel...So Joseph went from the Galilean town of Nazareth up to Bethlehem, David’s town, for the census. He went with Mary, his fiancée, who was pregnant.” Luke 2:1-5. Prayer: Give me the courage to “travel” where you call me.

Day 26

The gift was Jesus; wrapped in the frailty of humanity. “While they were there, the time came for her to give birth. She gave birth to a son, her firstborn. She wrapped him in a blanket and laid him in a manger, because there was no room in the hostel.” Luke 2:6-7 Prayer: Thank you for the gift.

Day 27

No room. Can you imagine how Mary felt hearing those words that day? Our lives are often so full that we are breathless. But take a moment today and clear out some mental space for acknowledging the presence of God. “Be still before the Lord...” Psalm 37:7 Prayer: I see you, I am listening.

Day 28

Jesus arrived in the body of a person who would feel pain, experience thrill and know death personally. He showed us how to be human. “The Word became flesh…” John 1:14 Prayer: I want to live as you did.

Day 29

We call the tiny baby Jesus. But, he was so much more. “…and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6 Prayer: Thank you.