Rudkin: A perfect time to grow

This past month I have had the privilege to lead a group of people (about 30 of us) through four spiritual practices. Summer is a time of growth. Our grass grows wildly, the trees reach higher, the roses climb and then droop with heavy beautiful blooms and tiny birds spread their wings and fly. Everything grows in the summer, if it is healthy.

So we revel in the summertime.

Christ followers, God lovers, seekers and students should also have active periods of noticeable growth. So, why not during the summer season? It makes perfect sense.

Our summer group played lots of games, flat out silly games and we always played them in teams. Every night we told one another bits and pieces of our personal stories. Not our entire stories, but small, and always significant, parts. And then, we transitioned into refreshing our view of a particular spiritual discipline and then we practiced.

The first night, we talked about delighting in the awesomeness of a God who has created and continues to create. We used words in our conversation like pleasure, joy, enchantment, gratefulness. We actually pondered and then practiced being thankful for the beauty and goodness of the God whom we could see around us in that moment.

We gazed at the mountain and marveled at the amazing amount of moths this season. We took notice of the water playfully falling over the rocks in the creek. We talked about the blue Wyoming skies. We read, “Great are the works of the LORD; they are pondered by all who delight in them.”—Psalm 11:2.

We practiced delighting in God’s big and small creation.

Then there came a moment to remind my fellow pilgrims of faith that we are not the only ones to experience delight, but that God delights too. He delights in us… his absolutely BEST creation. One psalmist penned that God “delights in every detail of your life.”—Psalm 39:23

There are several verses in the ancient Scriptures that reference God’s delight in us. Zephaniah wrote, “The Lord your God …will take great delight in you, He will quiet you with His love, He will rejoice over you with singing.”

What! This always takes me a little by surprise; God delights in us? He rejoices over me with singing? According to this writer, he does not simply tolerate us but sings over us. I think we have been indoctrinated to believe that God is somehow disgusted by us and our terrible sins and that he can barely tolerate the sight of us.

Phooey!!! Sometimes we forget that he loved us so much that he deemed us worthy of Jesus, God in the flesh. And that those who walked with Jesus also declared that God, “cares for you affectionately and He cares about you watchfully.”—I Peter 5:7

“But God — so rich is He in His mercy! Because of and in order to satisfy the great and wonderful and intense love with which He loved us.”—Ephesians 2:4

God sees us in our quirkiness and our messiness. But he is so rich in mercy and so intensely loves us that he cannot help but to sing over us.

I am delighting in this warm July day, but more, I am basking in the love of a God who delights in me. Both, by the way, are a disciplines I have to cultivate.

It is summer ... so it’s a perfect time to grow.