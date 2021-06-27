Rudkin: A poor rester

Do you remember getting your child’s first report card? (Me either, that was so long ago.) What this young mom writes might jog your memory, “We were excited to get our oldest son’s fall kindergarten report card, the first assessment from his teacher in the new school he had just begun to attend. It was filled with praises which made us quite happy:
—Your son plays well with the other students.
—He follows directions carefully and obeys the teacher most of the time.
—He pays attention during story time and loves to answer the questions the teacher asks.
—He has a good sense of rhythm and loves to sing.
However, there was one negative, and knowing our son, we were not surprised:
—He’s a poor rester. He never likes to take a break and lie down on his cot in the afternoon when it’s time to be quiet.
Sadly, this sounds very much like my report card; especially as an adult. And I’m not proud of it.
How about you? Do you do “resting” well?
The average American adult gets about 6.8 hours of sleep (or rest) a night. Most experts say 8 hours is best but of course, every person is different. Each of us has varying needs in this kind of rest.
However, what if you had a spiritual report card?
You play well with others, most of the time. Awesome!
You follow directions and obey the Teacher, kind of. Bravo!
You pay attention during story time and answer questions. Yay! Smarty Pants!
You sing, “He’s got the whole world in His hands” with gusto. Sensational!
You don’t rest well. You don’t like to take a break, get away from the noise and be quiet. Boo Hiss.
Are you a poor rester?
If we defined resting as being quiet, taking a leisurely walk, reading a book, sleeping, praying. Do you rest your mind and spirit? Do you rest from striving for perfection, thinking about money, rehearsing who has hurt you, cataloging what you deserve?
One of my all time favorite passages in the Bible is when Jesus referred to resting:
“Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I wont lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly.”
This kind of spiritual breather is not about resting your weary bones, but resting from the “work” of trying to be “religious.” Jesus is encouraging us to take a rest from always trying to doing the right thing in the name of religion or fearing that God may be ready to strike you down at any moment because of some grave sin in your life or judging someone else for their “bad” behavior.
Instead, he’s issuing an invitation to get away with him and learn the unforced rhythms of grace. It is the kind of grace that echoes you are my child, a person created in my image and I love you. The kind of grace that says you can’t do anything that is impossible to forgive. The kind of grace that says fear of tomorrow is unnecessary; I am always with you and I am always for you.
Are you a poor rester? Get away with God and learn the unforced rhythms of grace.
