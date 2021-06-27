Rudkin: A poor rester

However, what if you had a spiritual report card?

You play well with others, most of the time. Awesome!

You follow directions and obey the Teacher, kind of. Bravo!

You pay attention during story time and answer questions. Yay! Smarty Pants!

You sing, “He’s got the whole world in His hands” with gusto. Sensational!

You don’t rest well. You don’t like to take a break, get away from the noise and be quiet. Boo Hiss.

Are you a poor rester?

If we defined resting as being quiet, taking a leisurely walk, reading a book, sleeping, praying. Do you rest your mind and spirit? Do you rest from striving for perfection, thinking about money, rehearsing who has hurt you, cataloging what you deserve?

One of my all time favorite passages in the Bible is when Jesus referred to resting:

“Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I wont lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly.”