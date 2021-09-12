Rudkin: A soul at peace

Several months ago I came across a journal called, Calm the Chaos, and I began a spiritual practice of examining my day and writing about my intentions for the next day.

So, in the evening I answer a series of questions about my day: Did you get enough sleep? How many hours? Did you move your body? How? Did you do something fun/pleasurable? What? Did you take time for reflection/meditation/prayer? Did you eat nutritious food? Did you go outside?

These questions help me deal with the clutter around my soul so that I can do a deeper clean: What act of kindness did you do for someone else today? What was your most memorable moment of the day? What are you grateful for?

These are such revealing questions for the soul. Even the ones about eating and moving frame up a lifestyle that is either life giving or perilous.

But the “kindness” question? Somedays I have to stop and think hard about that one. Which bothers me a bit.