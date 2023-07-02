I am meeting total strangers every day.

They are not “stranger” as in “stranger danger” whom we instruct our 5 year olds to avoid, but strangers as in, “I have never laid eyes on you before. Ever. But I need to, and want to, know you.”

I am meeting strangers all the time and I love it. There is something about meeting a new person who is undoubtedly full of mystery and wonder. They have eccentric backgrounds that have formed their present life experience. Most have unique, sometimes scary and sometimes sad, storylines that I could have not dreamed up if I had a hundred years to do so! The characters who make appearances in different chapters of their lives shock me and surprise me.

Occasionally, unbeknownst to me, I am part of their story. Recently I met a man who ran a business where I was employed for a summer 45 years ago. He was the boss and I was a silly teen. Now, all these years later our paths have crossed again and we are getting to know one another.

I love to meet strangers.

But many of my friends truly DO NOT love it. In fact, they hate it!

Although adults have somewhere between 20,000-32,000 words in their vocabulary storehouse, the number one reason they so despise meeting new people is that they don’t know what to say. They assert that they cannot rip 10-15 words out of that arsenal and arrange them in some coherent statement or question.

They feel awkward and are certain they will look like idiots if they even open their mouths. I can relate, I experience those moments too. In fact, sometimes (often) I say the dumbest things trying to be warm and friendly and instead, it comes out stupid.

However, I say it with a smile and my eyes locked on the stranger. So despite my slip into idiocy the person across from me is usually grateful for the interaction. Everyone longs to be engaged, to be given a chance to tell their story, to be known and then, hopefully, to be loved.

So, because I enjoy meeting strangers and hearing their stories, I learned to ask questions. Actually, over the years I have collected questions. Good questions are an invitation to conversation and we need to learn to engage one another.

We are living through a “loneliness epidemic.” There are folks in your neighborhood who sit hour after hour, day after day, alone.

There are people at work who do their jobs and go home to eat dinner in front of the TV or computer, alone.

There are family members who, in the hustle and bustle of life, have been forgotten (or maybe, unforgiven). They, too, do most of their 24 hours a day, alone.

There are lonely people out there (it is possible that some of the lonely are sitting in your own house), so maybe we can make a difference by engaging a few of them. Let’s ask them questions and let them tell their stories.

Before I go meet another stranger let me share a few of my favorite questions. Ask one and you might hear a story that alters your heart.

Who had the biggest impact on your life?

What is the best decision you have ever made?

Who was the kindest person in your life?

What is something you are proud of?

If you could have lunch with anyone, living or dead, who would it be? Why?

What makes you laugh? What makes you very angry?