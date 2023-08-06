All of life is a blending of hope and happiness into the hurtful and wretched circumstances so to make it sweet.

In was just over a year ago when I was standing in my kitchen pulling sandwiches and bagged chips out of a box (yes, the restaurant put them in a box because there were so many of us) and serving them on paper plates. We were all shell shocked, make-up had long been cried off, our hearts were battered and fury was waning, but flaring up occasionally. I looked around the great room/dining room and saw our 20 plus friends and family, sad and stalwart. We are famous for finding the best in any situation, smiling even while our hearts are breaking. But, that day, there was nothing … to smile about.

I think each of us wondered if we would ever smile again. Was it possible that this injury was so wicked, so deep, so unjust that we, collectively, would never be lighthearted again?

I know it sounds quite mellow dramatic … but in that moment, looking at my family and closest friends, I couldn’t imagine ever feeling happy again.

Of course, that has not been true. There has been great joy! Many times, over and over, we have laughed and played and worked together. Last week, one year from our deep sorrow, my sister from Oklahoma City visited to join us in celebrating my dad’s 82nd birthday. We had two parties: one for the grandkids/great grand kids and then the next party was for Dad and his own kids.

The first night epic joy sprinkled and soaked each of us as we played in the blowup water park, rolled a 6-foot beach ball around the yard and ate ice cream drumsticks in various fabulous flavors. I looked across the yard at one point and thanked God for the bottomless joy restored in us. In fact, He had not simply restored our joy, but multiplied it many times over. (The second night and second party, we old people recovered from the first night and first party.)

After the parties I reflected on the events of the last year.

We were stripped of people, legacy, and respect. However, we gained friendships purified by fire, the ability to feel deeply about those who ache and carry burdens we cannot imagine. We have gained a new frame of reference on what it truly means to love God and love people.

Our integrity is in tact. We have gained a fresh sense of freedom after outrage. We do not have to compromise our beliefs or make concessions for those things we find reprehensible. We are immersing ourselves in the pleasures of grace; giving and receiving.

We have found that God gives generous amounts of grace to those who grieve deeply. He always replaces the repugnant with the resplendent. We gain a sense of beauty.

He always replaces bitterness with forgiveness. We gain a renewed sense of zeal.

He always replaces shackles with liberty. We gain a sense of wonder and gratitude.

One of the greatest promises of Jesus’ story is that God replaces the bloody cruel crucifixion with the “it is a new day” resurrection kind of life. And, we gain perspective.

All of life is a blend of hope and despair, joy and sorrow, new life and death. In the end, I am thankful for both. It makes for a sweet life.