Rudkin: Advance peace

Think big screen and surround sound that vibrates the seats you are sitting in. The frigid water is rising, passengers are panicking, and our imaginations shift into overdrive. Some of the people you are naturally drawn to, some you don’t understand at all, some you loathe. But it all plays a part in the movie drama of the early morning when the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank.

The story of the Titanic has always intrigued me. I have read numerous articles and documentaries and of course, the epic movie depiction of what “could have happened” that fateful night.

Years ago there was an article in Worldscope Magazine that tells the story of Robert Bateman, the founder of Central City Mission in Jacksonville, FL and how his life ended on the Titanic. He, and his sister Annie, were returning to America after a trip to London to study methods of Christian Social Work. His passion was to “rescue” drunken sailors who spent endless hours in bars and brothels destroying their lives and the countless women those establishments employed.

According to Worldscope, as the life boats were lowered Bateman took Annie to a lifeboat. As she was lowered into the water he gathered some 50 people at the stern of the ship and helped them to prepare for death. He led them in the Lord’s Prayer and in singing the hymn ‘Nearer My God to Thee.’