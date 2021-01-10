Rudkin: Advance peace

Think big screen and surround sound that vibrates the seats you are sitting in. The frigid water is rising, passengers are panicking, and our imaginations shift into overdrive. Some of the people you are naturally drawn to, some you don’t understand at all, some you loathe. But it all plays a part in the movie drama of the early morning when the Titanic hit an iceberg and sank.
The story of the Titanic has always intrigued me. I have read numerous articles and documentaries and of course, the epic movie depiction of what “could have happened” that fateful night.
Years ago there was an article in Worldscope Magazine that tells the story of Robert Bateman, the founder of Central City Mission in Jacksonville, FL and how his life ended on the Titanic. He, and his sister Annie, were returning to America after a trip to London to study methods of Christian Social Work. His passion was to “rescue” drunken sailors who spent endless hours in bars and brothels destroying their lives and the countless women those establishments employed.
According to Worldscope, as the life boats were lowered Bateman took Annie to a lifeboat. As she was lowered into the water he gathered some 50 people at the stern of the ship and helped them to prepare for death. He led them in the Lord’s Prayer and in singing the hymn ‘Nearer My God to Thee.’
Of course, most of us have heard (mostly via the big screen movie) that, Wallace Hartley, the leader of the ship’s hired band who led the band in playing music right up until the last moment when they were swept away into the ocean. Hartley is warmly portrayed as wanting to comfort and help keep the terrified passengers calm.
Many reported “Nearer My God to Thee” as the song they last heard from these valiant musicians.
Yet, Harold Bride, a wireless operator on the Titanic who survived, reported differently. It was chaotic, people were moving and yelling and crying. But he recalls, as he was washed off the deck by the rising water, that the band was playing a song he called, “Autumn.”
Many have weighed in on this discussion of who heard what and when. Most agree that the preponderance of evidence leans toward the band playing “Nearer My God to Thee.”
“One irrefutable fact remains,” writes Eaton and Haas in their book TITANIC: DESTINATION DISASTER, “the musicians stayed until all hope of rescue was gone. Who can say how many lives their efforts saved. The final moments of how many were cheered or ennobled by their music? ‘Songe d’Automne” or ‘Autumn.’ ‘Horbury’ or ‘Bethany’ both alternate melodies for ‘Nearer My God to Thee’. What difference? The memory of the bandsmen and their courageous music will never die.”
This strikes a cord with me today as I think of the chaos in our country. I’m not sure it makes any difference what was played or who played it on that cold night on the Atlantic Ocean. Instead, it does matter that there were people who sacrificed their lives to bring a measure of calm and comfort, peace and dignity in the midst of the chaos.
I do not think we are the deck of a sinking ship today... not by a long shot. However, there is storm on the sea and we, as ordinary God seekers, have an opportunity to follow the example of those who stood their “deck” to offer peace in the face of panic and ugliness. Keep your footing and advance peace.
