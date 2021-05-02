Rudkin: All alone

28 July 1969

Dear Colonel Collins,

My congratulations to you on your fascinating, extraordinary, and beautifully executed mission...

Of course after you began orbiting the moon, television attention was concentrated on the actual landing and walk-out. I watched every minute of the walk-out, and certainly it was of indescribable interest. But it seems to me you had an experience of in some ways greater profundity — the hours you spent orbiting the moon alone, and with more time for contemplation.

What a fantastic experience it must have been — alone looking down on another celestial body, like a god of space! There is a quality of aloneness that those who have not experienced it cannot know — to be alone and then to return to one’s fellow men once more. You have experienced an aloneness unknown to man before. I believe you will find that it lets you think and sense with greater clarity...

My admiration and my best wishes,

Charles A. Lindbergh

What were those hours like when he was alone orbiting the moon? He obviously had a job to do but certainly he experienced some clarity about his life while spending that time alone.