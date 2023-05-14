This week has been full of great joy and deep sadness. My 16 month grandson returned home from Chicago (where his other grandparents live): great joy! I got on the scale this morning … well … deep sadness.

I jest … just a little bit.

Actually, this week I have stood witness as a friend wept and another celebrated. I have heard the laughter of innocence and the moan of grief. I was immersed in celebratory delight and the silent anguish of goodbye.

Such is life on planet earth. Ups and downs, happiness and hurts, joy and sorrow. It is our reality and honestly, without both extremes one cannot fully know beauty. Without joy and tragedy our world view would be monochromatic, gray, lifeless.

Thankfully, old age usually insures that we experience both.

We know what to do with great pleasure, but how do we survive the times that sting our hearts and when we have more righteous queries than we do quick retorts?

I have no Pollyanna answer to this question except to know who God is and where he is when life is punishing.

David the King, the imperfect man/king/adulterer/forgiven/God lover, wrote in Psalm 139 what he believed about God’s intimate involvement in his life. In tandem with The Passion Translation, I paraphrase in first person:

Lord, you know everything about me. You perceived every movement of my heart and soul, and you have always understood my every thought, you read my heart like an open book and know all the words I speak before I even start a sentence!

You knew every step of my journey before I took my first tottering step.

You went into my future to prepare the way, and in kindness you followed behind me to spare me from what I could not survive.

Your hand has alway been on me!

This is just too marvelous, deep, and incomprehensible!

Where could I go from your Spirit? Where could I run and hide from your face? If I went up to heaven (experienced the highs of life), you were there!

If I made my bed in the depths (the darkness of despair) you were there too!

If I were to fly with wings into the shining dawn, you would have been there! If I were to fly into the radiant sunset, you would have been there too… waiting!

Wherever I have gone, your hand was there to guide me; your strength to empower me.

You formed my innermost being, shaping me inside and outside, and wove it all together in my mother’s womb. You formed every bone in my body when you created me… carefully, skillfully you shaped me from nothing into something.

Thank you, God, for making me (and those around me) so mysteriously complex! Everything you do is so breathtaking. It simply amazes me to think about it!

How thoroughly you know me, Lord!

Before I ever saw the light of day, the number of days you planned for me were already penned in your book.

Every single moment you were thinking of me! How precious and reassuring to consider that I have been in your every thought!

God thought us up, he knows us, he has heard all our longings, seen all our tears, applied salve to our broken hearts, smiled at our antics, he has always been near … even in the painful times. God is with us now, wherever we find ourselves this day. And, he will not leave us.

That’s all I need to know for now.