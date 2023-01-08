Rudkin: An effective reminder

It had been a horrible, terrible, no good, very bad day.”

The snow was deep and we were stranded with a broken down plow. Earlier that week I ran into a man who I’ve known for 20+ days and he was not kind, but a little “cool.” I had several canker sores developing and a lack of sleep the night before so I knew for certain that I was getting sick. I was learning a whole new vocabulary for a new job and was feeling a little tongue tied. I had a list of at least twenty things to do that were demanding my instantaneous attention. And, then I was skating around our hard wood floors in my stocking feet and caught a sliver in my right heel.

“Just perfect,” I muttered under my breath as the pain reverberated to my entire foot, “this makes my day just perfect!” It took two, 45 minute, attempts before my husband could dig out the 1/4 inch sliver deeply embedded in my heel.

“It had been a horrible, terrible, no good, very bad day.”

You’ve had a few of those yourself, haven’t you? We all do. Whoever said that walking close to God equates sweetness and tranquility hasn’t visited my heart where anger fights for first chair and raging storms wreak havoc on my seemingly wonderful life. Following Jesus doesn’t guarantee easy living. In fact, we can just about bet on pain, disappointment, and failure.

God is wise and He knows that we are a people easily fooled into complacency by the good life. He allows us to have a dose of pain to remind us of our need for Him and the hope of another space that will be better. We are a spiritual people bound for a different place and we cannot know complete happiness here. If we did, we wouldn’t sense our need for His grace and His love and His forgiveness. Our pain and unhappiness makes us rich in desire for the promise of intimacy with God. Furthermore, we would be soft and flabby followers if not for pain, as it makes us evaluate our situation, claim the promises of God and walk through the struggle with strength enough to stay the course.

I am not a morose melancholy. I love good times and I dread the bad ones. However, a dose of pain here and there reminds me to search for the One who holds the eternal in His hands. A bad day is a good one if it leads to communion with the Father.

We are seekers. We are loved beyond measure by God. We are going to get nasty slivers in our feet, experience broken relationships, and more. There are just some things we can’t control.

We are going to know helplessness, but not hopelessness.

We are going to experience tragedy, but not despondency.

We are going to feel pain, but not forever.

I am not merrily sliding on our wood floors anymore, and it was an insignificant event in the scheme of things, but an effective reminder that the future is His and that I rest in Him.