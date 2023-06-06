What a party! There was dancing and games and food. Oh my goodness, all kinds of food!

There was laughter, joy and celebration. No one was desiring for more, all needs were being met… each person had been specifically and intentionally invited to this particular party.

The big “kahuna” had set the guest list and all were present and in the partying mood.

Amidst the celebration, the man who represented the rules, saw a little boy’s head peeking over the 7-foot wall. There was a mop of dark hair and a set of eyes taking in all the jubilation. His eyes were full of longing. He so wanted to join the party.

Feeling compassion, the big kahuna, the enforcer, the president of the organization asked one of his staffers to go get the child and bring him in. By the time they got to the wall where he had been standing peering in, the boy, thinking he was in trouble, had climbed down and started to run. But, they followed him all the way to his house. The staff assured the child’s mom that the bedraggled boy was not in trouble but that they wanted to invite him to the party.

Mom explained that her son had wanted to be apart of Compassion International (a world wide organization that feeds and cares for children). However, they had a set limit on how many children they could help and they had reached their quota (350 in that area of Nicaragua) and her had not made the list. They just didn’t have room.

However, they assured his mom that there was room now. And, since the sister was there too, they were welcome too.

All three were invited to the party.

There, inside the walled compound, the party continued and the former outsider became an insider… someone who belonged in the community of grace. The celebration only ramped up with the new guests.

With tears in his eyes Jimmy Mellado, the President of Compassion International, told his interviewer that he was so moved by the boy’s longing to be apart that he and his wife took him on as their own sponsored child.

Jimmy Mellado made space for a child, and his family, inside the walls where the party was going on.

A person who chooses to live in the shadow of Jesus will always do the same.

Jimmy was loving the celebration; the jubilation of those who were already experiencing the gifts of food and education was evident. There was hope in that courtyard and there was exuberant joy.

And, yet he noticed the tiny one peering over the cement walls with longing in his eyes.

More importantly still? He was touched by the boy’s yearning to be apart and he moved into action to bring the child in.

The gift of hospitality and the heart of God, is to make space for those who need a place to feel at home. A place where those who felt initially uninvited are welcome, just as they are.

That is exactly what Jesus did when he walked this earth. He displayed this wondrous gift of hospitality: he noticed those who did not belong, those who were standing outside the walls of the religious “invited” (the prostitutes, the tax collectors, the smelly fisherman, the despised Samaritans) and he chased them down to be sure they, and their families, were welcomed to the party.

I pray today that my eyes and my heart would be open to those who have been relegated outside the high walls of the “religious” party. And that when they run, because they often do, I will unrelentingly pursue them with an invitation to the party!