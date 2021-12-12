Rudkin: Away in the manger

Away in a manger, no crib for a bed,

The little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head.

The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay,

The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes,

But little Lord Jesus, no crying he makes.

I love thee, Lord Jesus! look down from the sky,

And stay by my cradle till morning is nigh.

Be near me, Lord Jesus; I ask thee to stay

Close by me forever, and love me I pray.

Bless all the dear children in thy tender care,

And take us to heaven to live with thee there.

I don’t know if this little poem is still sung by children today. It’s so… reverent sounding. Just like my adult kids do for every nebulous fact we wonder about, I googled it. Away in the Manger still finds its place in the top 10 most popular Christmas carols of all time. I have to admit it is quite soothing, and welcomed, after a rousing round of The Twelve Days of Christmas. The image of 8 maids a milking has never done anything for me.

Away in a Manger paints such a beautiful, peaceful beginning to Jesus’ life. How sweet it must have been to give birth to a precious baby boy on that cool star studded night (serenaded by the cattle lowing in the background). Having birthed a baby, three times over, I doubt that it was so…lovely or tranquil. I imagine it was messy and exhausting and astonishing.

Nonetheless, there is a simple glorious “otherworldliness” about the depiction of that event. And, I think we should camp out on that idea for a season. But only for a season because that man-child is going to change the world forever. Mary gave birth to a tiny helpless babe who would be the most significant revolutionary figure of history.

And, mankind needed a revolution, a change, a hope, a savior. Jesus, born in obscurity, to a young unwed teenager, would be the God/man who would upend everything.

He taught that God was not far away, but one that moves right into our crazy, every day lives.

He extended healing to the marginalized, but promised there was much more to come.

He explained that God wasn’t about condemnation, but about rescue.

He looked into people’s eyes, but he examined their hearts.

He understood humanity’s brokenness, but still trusted people with his life.

He promised a full life for those who believe, but fully sacrificed himself to those who could not.

This season we celebrate a child born with “no crib for a bed” but we love a God who would take up residence in the human heart.

