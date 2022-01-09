Rudkin: Be better, do better

There is little in this world that I love more than grand babies.

Who knew that a miniature 6 pound human could wrestle down and take captive the heart of a grown woman. And that’s just the beginning.

These tiny people induce me to do things I didn’t do much when I was mothering their parents, like, slow down.

I can sit for hours with them; just watching their eyes, analyzing the way they interact with the each person in our family circle, what seems to alarm them and what makes them giggle. I have created pretend worlds to play in with these babes. I take walks where I end up carrying them home because they just ran out of steam. I run through the house playing hide and seek. I have even done “crafts.”

And I buy Tic Tacs. Everywhere I go, in every flavor, just because our oldest grand daughter finds such pure delight in those tiny capsule looking treasures.

I didn’t do that with my children; I didn’t buy many Tic Tacs.

Now, don’t be afraid, I have no intention of lamenting over the past here. It is true, if I had a chance I would some things differently, or at least more intently.

But today, in this new year, I look forward.

I have been thinking about the next year that stretches out before me. I know it will come and go at lightening speed. They always do it seems.

What will I do differently, what will I keep doing that has been working? Who do I want to see? What do I want to experience? Where do I want to go in this year?

For the last month I have been collecting ideas for my New Year’s “intentions.” See if any of these resonate with you?

1. Let it go. (Disney movies are my favorite and I LOVE watching them all over again with the grand babies.) Never let yesterday ruin today.

2. Smile more. A smile changes how we feel and how others feel about us.

3. Buy less. Clothes, toys, even food/drink, consumes our lives. Have more by buying less.

4. Plan an adventure. Dare to live beyond the daily rituals.

5. Fail big. You can only fail big if you are choosing to try big.

6. Believe you are enough. You have what you need to live this moment.

7. Invest in people. Spend time, ask questions, hear their stories; the dividends are rich.

8. Be curious. Expand, dig deep, investigate. It leads to creativity.

9. Consider forgiveness. It will set a prisoner free; it might be you.

10. Pursue God. His ways are always better than ours.

I’m moving forward.

How about you? Let’s begin again, let’s live a year we can celebrate next year and the year after that. Let’s be braver and quieter. Let’s be more proactive and intentional. Let’s look deeper and reflect more. Let’s be better and do better this year.

