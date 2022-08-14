Rudkin: Be the hero

There are bullies in the world. I bet you’ve met one or two.

As a little girl we lived near the neighborhood bully … or I should say, bullies. There was a houseful of them; brothers. I was always scared to death to walk by their house because they were unpredictably mean.

Out from behind a 5-foot hedge they would come yelling and running as if they intended to hurt us; throwing small rocks and sticks at us. They never physically injured us. But, they scared us and the worst part? They enjoyed it.

Bullies use their power, size, position, money to intimidate and control those who are vulnerable.

As a young teenager, and then later as a history teacher, I was intrigued and abhorred with the era of the Holocaust. Millions of people, image bearers of God, were beaten, humiliated, raped and mocked, locked away, worked to death and murdered.

The question on this side of history has been, how could such savagely cruel atrocities ever happen in a cultured, civilized, (then) Christian country?

Where were the good and decent people? Didn’t they wonder where their co-workers had gone or why their friends had disappeared? What about the people who treated their broken bones or filled their cavities or pastored their churches?

Why didn’t they stand up to the brutality they witnessed as their neighbors were forced from their homes in the dead of night, their friends slapped, shoved to the ground and shot in the head?

Didn’t they care?

We know that the tiny minded men who led the Nazi’s were brainwashed to believe they somehow deserved this kind of dominance. Behind closed doors, minus anyone they couldn’t persuade, they strategized ways to trap their neighbors, they accused and brought false accusations so to speed up their agenda before anyone could safely protest. They were, undoubtedly the spineless bad guys in this drama.

But where were the good men and women, moms and dads, teachers and shopkeepers, the God followers … the average citizens?

History now reveals that many of those citizens were appalled but felt helpless and heckled into submission by the power at hand. Most could not imagine the atrocities that the Nazi’s had planned … or the annihilation. They averted their eyes and closed their hearts. They went about their business believing that if they stayed quiet this killing machine would go away.

But then, there were the heroes.

People like theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, watchmaker Corrie ten Boom, the young Sophie Scholl and Colonel Claus Graf Schenk von Stauffenberg.

These men and women loved their countrymen and they found the Nazi bullies intolerable for political, spiritual, and intellectual reasons.

So they fought back in their own ways.

One used the pen and prayer to rally the spiritual.

One used her homes as hiding places for those who had to escape the brutality.

One used her voice to scream reason above the vitriolic fray.

One used his position of power to destroy the evil from within.

Each, in their unique way, spoke out against the evil.

And eventually the horrific killing of 6 million Jews came to and end.

Bullies should never be tolerated. Be the “hero” in your story. Stick up for the little girl walking home from school or the one who is being unjustly targeted.

We live in a cruel world so I imagine someone needs you… be the hero.