They were scarred by the fight ... some hid in shame, some went on to live lives of meaningful accomplishment.

The stage was set as the battle against Hitler raged all over Europe. Invasions of cruelty and corruption had become commonplace. Many proud countries and their leaders had fallen to the madman intent on controlling its entirety.

Although it had been slower in coming, finally, England was in the center of the storm. In 1940 the Battle of Britain took place in the skies over England. For days, hundreds of German bombers dropped death and destruction on those in their fly zone.

The allies of western Europe had only one certain line of defense: the Hurricane fighter pilots of the Royal Air Force. The German bombers were relentless in their attacks, but the pilots of the RAF never gave up.

Eventually half them would be shot down, many of them dead.

Winston Churchill said of these pilots, “Never in the history of human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few.”

Author Dr. Paul Brand speculates in his book, In His image, “I doubt whether a more adulated group of young men has ever lived. They were the cream of England, the brightest, the healthiest, the most confident and dedicated, and often the handsomest men in the entire country.”

But for many of the pilots who survived, they paid a high price for these words of honor.

The famed Hurricane fighter planes that they piloted had a design flaw: They were vulnerable to gasoline fires near the control panels. Obviously, if they couldn’t eject fast enough the pilots would be severely burned.

Among those who survived, many were left to endure numerous surgeries to reconstruct their faces.

According to Brand, the disfigured pilots fell into one of two groups. Those whose wives and girlfriends couldn’t accept the new faces. They either drifted away or filed for divorce.

However, in the 2nd group, the wives and girlfriends stayed with their men. Psychologists carefully charted the progress of the two groups.

The first group tended to stay indoors, rarely ventured outside except perhaps at night. Overwhelmingly they chose work they could do at home without much interaction with other people.

The second group of men differed radically. Those pilots whose wives and girlfriends stuck by them went on to great successes. Many became executives, professionals and leaders of their communities. They remained — the elite of England.

They were the elite, the confident, the leaders of a country because, everyday, they looked into mirrors that reflected back to them the truth of who they were. Not what they looked like, but the truth about their character and their worth.

We all need mirrors like that. We all need people who love and accept us for our thoughts and our integrity and our passions.

More importantly, we need to be a mirror for others. We need to be that kind of person who others look to in order to see a true reflection, not just an outward appearance.

Most spend a bit of time mourning over the image they see in the mirror on the wall. They could feel defeated by the extra pounds, the wrinkles, the thinning hair, the scars of a past hurt.

But we can be the mirror that reflects the value and honor of those who hold us close. We have the privilege of reminding those in our lives that they are the elite, extraordinary, the best of our world.