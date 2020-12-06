Rudkin: Beautiful uncertainty

Uncertainty is the most certain part of life.
Just like you, I have never experienced uncertainty like I have these past months. I don’t know if I’m coming or going or staying. Tom and I were supposed to travel to Europe in October. Of course, that was canceled. Then our son-in-law’s parents invited us to take a trip on their yacht for Christmas. But the ports along the Florida coast and the islands closed. No yachting for us. Then, as an alternate plan, we decided to fly to Chicago for Christmas to be with family. Nope, we are not going to do that either.
For months and months we have been uncertain just about our travel plans.
Uncertainty is normal. Especially now. Some of you are uncertain about your jobs. Will you have a job two weeks from now? Will you have to move? What will your job look like for the next few months as everyone is pinch hitting and second guessing? Will you make enough money to support your family?
Contingency plans are being orchestrated.
Uncertainty is commonplace.
You may be experiencing uncertainty regarding your health. Yesterday I was with a young friend who has to return to the doctor for more tests; the original test revealed something a bit “suspicious.” Uncertainty pervades her every thought.
More common for each of us is the uncertainty of the virus that has found it’s home in each of our thoughts. I don’t know about you, but I strain with the ambiguity of what’s truth, what are right practices, when to go and when to stay home, who I should be with and for how long. I feel somewhat bewildered and definitively uncertain.
But that isn’t all we are sometimes uncertain about, is it? What about your marriage? Or, the success of your child at school? Perhaps, your faith, what you believe about God right now, is hazy. You’re just not sure what to believe.
I don’t know very many people who love uncertainty. But it is our reality and I believe that God does his best work in the midst of our uncertainty. If we will cooperate with his way, sometimes bizarre and risky way, he will do the unbelievable.
Mary and Joseph waded up to their chins in uncertainty. Angelic visits, a surprise pregnancy that would result in dubious questions and accusing whispers. Nights lying awake wondering what the angel meant when he said that this child she was carrying would be the Son of God.
Can you imagine the uncertainty Mary felt when she and Joseph began the long journey to Bethlehem? She hugely pregnant, without her home or mother, and traveling. Joseph, visited by an angel (that’s weird in anyone’s mind), taking care of a pregnant wife on the road, and wondering about protecting and parenting the son of God.
That’s a truckload of uncertainty.
However, they were able to live nobly in their uncertainty because God gave them hope. He didn’t give them hope of a carefree life or one less complicated one, but he gave them the hope of a Savior.
Though surrounded by uncertainty Mary and Joseph believed that this tiny baby boy was to be Immanuel, God with us. So, with hope presented to them, they embraced the uncertainty and obeyed.
This truth remains for us today: the hope we find in the Jesus of Christmas allows us to live in beautiful uncertainty.
