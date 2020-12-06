Rudkin: Beautiful uncertainty

More common for each of us is the uncertainty of the virus that has found it’s home in each of our thoughts. I don’t know about you, but I strain with the ambiguity of what’s truth, what are right practices, when to go and when to stay home, who I should be with and for how long. I feel somewhat bewildered and definitively uncertain.

But that isn’t all we are sometimes uncertain about, is it? What about your marriage? Or, the success of your child at school? Perhaps, your faith, what you believe about God right now, is hazy. You’re just not sure what to believe.

I don’t know very many people who love uncertainty. But it is our reality and I believe that God does his best work in the midst of our uncertainty. If we will cooperate with his way, sometimes bizarre and risky way, he will do the unbelievable.

Mary and Joseph waded up to their chins in uncertainty. Angelic visits, a surprise pregnancy that would result in dubious questions and accusing whispers. Nights lying awake wondering what the angel meant when he said that this child she was carrying would be the Son of God.