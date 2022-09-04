Rudkin: Becoming real

Books are some of our greatest teachers. I have always loved books. They have been my counselors, my friends, my teachers, my escape to far away places. I have a couple thousand books.

Perhaps the early accumulation of books/stories speak to the considerable time in my 20s-30s that I searched for the “real” me. I was unsatisfied competing for jobs, buying more expensive cars, living for applause. I longed for what was “real.”

My aunt Marcia once gave me a children’s book, The Velveteen Rabbit, that spoke so beautifully to the searching of a soul who wants to love and be loved.

One day a dialogue begins between a new toy Rabbit and an old Skin Horse who had lived in the nursery for years. He was so old that his brown coat was ‘bald in places’ and ‘most of the hairs in his tail had been pulled out’.

“What is REAL?” asked the Rabbit one day, when they were lying side by side near the nursery fender, before Nana came to tidy the room. “Does it mean having things that buzz inside you and a stick-out handle?”

“Real isn’t how you are made,” said the Skin Horse. “It’s a thing that happens to you. When a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but REALLY loves you, then you become Real.”

“Does it hurt?” asked the Rabbit.

“Sometimes,” said the Skin Horse, for he was always truthful. “When you are Real you don’t mind being hurt.”

“Does it happen all at once, like being wound up,” he asked, “or bit by bit?”

“It doesn’t happen all at once,” said the Skin Horse. “You become. It takes a long time. That’s why it doesn’t happen often to people who break easily, or have sharp edges, or who have to be carefully kept. Generally, by the time you are Real, most of your hair has been loved off, and your eyes drop out and you get loose in the joints and very shabby. But these things don’t matter at all, because once you are Real you can’t be ugly, except to people who don’t understand.”

“I suppose you are real?” said the Rabbit. And then he wished he had not said it, for he thought the Skin Horse might be sensitive. But the Skin Horse only smiled.” ― Margery Williams Bianco, The Velveteen Rabbit

Becoming real is loving and being loved.

Becoming real is not accumulating stuff or doing more and more “important” things. It is not being busy, but it is about being available to hold and be held.

Becoming real is being yourself and sometimes being rejected.

Becoming real is being patient and sometimes waiting a long time.

Becoming real is being transparent and sometimes being misunderstood.

Becoming real is being compassionate and sometimes being treated unjustly.

Becoming real is being available, ready to engage, ready to embrace those willing to do authentic, rough and tumble, life together. It is love and it is loving. It’s being “used” until you have bald spots and you are nearly tail-less.

Becoming real happens over a lifetime and no one gets to skip the lonely and hurting days. All of it makes us real, maybe a little shabby looking, but loved. And there is nothing better than real.