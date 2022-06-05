Rudkin: Beyond the pale

Living “beyond the pale” is lonely. And worse? It’s dangerous.

Paling fences, 4 feet high, sharp ended sticks were erected around communities as a way of delineation and therefore, protection. If you were inside the paled fences you were safe to live and do business, worship, and raise a family.

If you lived “beyond the pale” you were unacceptable, offensive, intolerable. No one was allowed outside to care for you and you certainly were not allowed in… ever. Under no circumstances.

In 1791 Catherine the Great created the Pale of Settlement in Russia. The area was along the western border of the country where she “permitted” the Jews to live.

She did not want the Jewish people to trade or intermingle with the “pure native Russians.” So, this was her concession for some Jews: to live beyond the pale. They didn’t want to live there; they were forced to live there. It was not protected; it was a dangerous place.

Sadly, these pales have been created and demanded in many other areas of the world throughout history.

Most of you live in the pale? It is a mostly safe place for you to do life. The routines and rituals in the pale are always predictable. Most of your family is there with you, if only metaphorically speaking. You raise your kids and you grandparent there. You work there, you socialize there, you worship there, you rest there… in the pale of your security.

However, some of you live beyond the pale. If you live there it is because you have struggled with the norms of your fenced in community. You’ve asked questions that you should never have voiced. You work for the “wrong side” or you vote differently. And you, at some point, looked over the pale and saw people who are like you but they have been relegated to the outside, the repulsive, the unworthy. And then you did the unthinkable… you ventured beyond the pale to meet them and know them. When you did so, you violated all the “rules” and now, you have been placed beyond the pale.

Some religious people have erected dagger like pale fences around their beliefs and their communities. If you don’t think like they do, interpret scripture like they do, or if you have sinned differently than they have, you are relegated to live beyond the pale. It is not safe to live there. You are not protected: it is dangerous.

The Samaritans lived beyond the pale in Jesus’ day. They were Jewish but because a conquering nation had moved into their communities they, over time, had intermarried. Thus, they were not “true” Jews and were shunned, hated, despised, and cast out to live beyond the pale.

But Jesus did not feel that way. He did not hate them or ignore them or malign them. Instead, with great intention, he entered into their isolation. Jesus healed a Samaritan leper. In one of his most famous parables he painted the Samaritan as the only “good” person in the story because he stopped to help a beaten and broken man. (The other very “religious” men made a wide arc to pass him.)

Also, Jesus once went out of his way to travel through Samaria so he could speak with a particular (sinful) woman at the well. She would be instrumental in spreading the good news to many people in that forbidden, beyond the pale, territory. Some of the very last recorded words Jesus spoke were his directives to share the good news about God in Judea and Samaria.

Over and over, Jesus walked beyond the pale, out of safety and into danger, to love the people fenced out by the “pure” religious folks.

And, those of us who call ourselves Jesus followers should do the same.

