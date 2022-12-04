Rudkin: Breathlessly anticipate

It is shattered.

Though the fall was short in the scheme of things, still it lay broken in many pieces. Large sections were easy to spot but the tiny shards continued to pop up for a couple of days. I had one stuck in my toe for a moment. I had climbed a ladder and placed that beautiful glass bulb high on our tree. Evidently, it was too heavy or I didn’t get it secured and it tumbled down the tree, hit the ladder and shattered.

I was bummed. Not angry, just a little sad. It seems that every year something of our older Christmas decorations break: a bulb is shattered, Santa’s paintbrush is busted off, the finely sculpted reindeer is forever free from pulling the red glass sled (another glass ornament from the early 90s).

We have loved decorating through the years but some of the “old” stuff is broken beyond repair and so it’s packed away, some of it, thrown away forever.

Each of us come to this Advent season with a few more broken “things.” Maybe your family feels broken and worn out after all the years. Maybe some relationships have tumbled down through the months and they lay broken on the ground. Maybe your career has been shattered by the carelessness of others. Maybe your faith has been fragmented.

Brokenness is apart of our lives. But Christmas is the reminder that God entered into our brokenness to bind up and heal.

Will join me for another week of breathlessly anticipating the coming of our healer? Let’s pray together again this week:

Day 8

Shake off the dreams of the dark night. With Jesus, a new day has dawned.

“Besides this you know what hour it is, how it is full time now for you to wake from sleep. salvation is nearer to us now than when we first believed.” Romans 13:11. Prayer: Let me be awake to you this day.

Day 9

Just as snow falls so does grace fall on us. Embrace, this Advent, the covering of both. “Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.” Is 1:18. Prayer: Your grace is my grace.

Day 10

After the storm of darkness always comes the light. Yesterday the storm, today the sun shines. Revel in the light. It always wins. “In him was life, and the life was the light of men. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” John 1:4-5 ESV. Prayer: I will live in the light.

Day 11

Weary? Wondering what tomorrow will hold? Wishing for more strength, more time, more certainty? Jesus invites us to learn rest in the midst of busy chaos. He wants to teach us “the unforced rhythms of grace.” Matt 11:28-30 Prayer: Teach me to rest in the chaos.

Day 12

The idea of God becoming man, being vulnerable and weak, is a mystery. “What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the human heart conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him...” I Cor 2:8-10. Prayer: Thank you for inviting me into this mysterious story.

Day 13

Take a moment to be amazed. Be amazed at crystal-like grass, lights twinkling in the darkness, God in a manger. The wonder keeps us open-eyed and expectant to a life that exceeds our wildest hopes. “... all who heard it were amazed...” Luke 2:15-20 Prayer: Lord, I am amazed!

Day 14

He is the mystery that cannot be completely solved. He cannot be competently comprehended but by showing up in the flesh, we can be assured he wants to be touched by us. “To whom then will you liken God, or what likeness compares with him?” Is 40:18 Prayer: Touch me, Jesus.