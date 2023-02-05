The last few weeks have been brutal, punishing, exhausting. And, they have been beautiful, stunning, magnificent.

It was cold the day these tiny, and I mean itty bitty, intricate, fine, non threatening, snowflakes began falling out of the sky. If you had gone out that day with the intention to catch one you certainly could have. However, the moment you tried to control or contain that tiny splendor it would have melted away into a single spot of moisture.

If it had been but one snowflake, or only one hour of accumulated snowflakes it wouldn’t have caused much alarm in our little world. Instead, those little, one of a kind, beauties kept falling and falling for a couple of days. The air was cold so they gathered comfortably with billions of others to form feet of white glistening snowscapes. It was spectacular!

But then, the wind joined the party.

What was once harmless, delicate snowflakes gathering gracefully over the hibernating grass and brush was now stopping traffic. Literally. All of that delightful Wyoming snow blew into icy glacial pinnacles of epic proportion and folks could not leave their homes but for a snowblower working over time.

The city roads were not any better. The wind turned well traveled roads into unwalled skating rinks. Cars seemed to be magnetically drawn to the ditch.

At our house we had blowing snow that swirled around boulders and trees to create white canyons that were six feet tall at the crest.

It has taken the “guys” 6-9 hours every day to periodically subdue the ever changing landscape of our country road to get us out to work and get us back in to sleep.

Exhausting.

If you are living in Wyoming right now, you probably can identify with these sentiments.

It has been beautiful and brutal, it has been “awe” inspiring and awful, it has left us feeling puny and powerful.

Isn’t this all life? Everything good has the potential for a little bad. Take for example, the birth of a long expected baby. No matter how much a person has planned, bringing a new helpless little human into this world is both terrifying and magnificent.

It is the same with a well planned roadtrip with good friends. There will be raucous laughter and comfortable stillness, unpredictable experiences and people who are reliable.

Back to my original outcry, the softly falling snow can turn into drift a billion feet tall that you will force you to figure out how to blast through.

So very often the hard, the painful, the uncomfortable is mixed in with the marvelous. In order to love the life we have been given we must be able to lean into the sacred wonderful and, at the same time, be willing to embrace the “bad” that so often joins the party. This is what it means to be fully human; to be able to authentically acknowledge, and fully experience, the ups and downs of this life.

This has been a week of astonishing firsts as the snow “wowed” us with it’s beauty and then pummeled us with it’s power. We have marveled and maybe, said a couple of naughty words as we found ourselves overwhelmed. I am thankful for both. I am grateful for the brutal beauty of a wintry week in Wyoming.