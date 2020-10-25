Rudkin: But because you say so

I really hate masks.

Now before you get mad at me please know that when I go into a store to buy materials for a make believe crown, I wear a mask. I wear a mask when I walk the halls between our offices. I wear a mask when I am with a group.

I wear a mask. And I still hate them.

I hate masks because they make me feel light headed within an hour of securing it into place. I hate masks because my glasses fog up and I can’t take a deep breath. I hate masks because the tops my ears start feeling raw by the end of the day. I hate masks because I already don’t hear well and now, everyone sounds like they are talking underwater.

The other day I walked right by a gal I have known for years and didn’t recognize her. She had a ball cap on and a mask that covered half of her face.

I hate masks because I can’t see you.

But I still wear them.

Sometimes, (not always) even when we personally can’t see the sense in it, we need to do what we have been asked to do by those who might know better.

(Now you might be hating me.)

There is a story in the Bible that reminds me of this thought.