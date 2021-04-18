Rudkin: Canceling you

I was canceled once.
It was 10 years ago and I had just returned from a very moving trip to Israel. We had walked into ancient buildings and across hillsides that whispered of a history I had been immersed in my whole life. We were learners and we were worshipers.
One of the most impactful experience of the trip was our time visiting the Holocaust museum in Jerusalem. I was impaled on the story of humiliation, terror, torture and murder of 6 million people.
While there in Israel I wrote two columns. One was about what I witnessed in that museum. And by the time I arrived home there were a few people who had “canceled” me.
They had felt offended by a reference I had made and so they decided to stop reading my column. They told all their friends to do the same. A couple of ladies even stopped my sweet mother in-law at the Senior’s Center to explain what an offensive thing I had done and that they would no longer read my column!
I was canceled.
I am using an exaggerated (because I think three ladies boycotted me) example to illustrate what is happening in the Cancel Culture we are living in today.
Evidently, when something or someone is cancelled it (or he/she) is nullified, ended, done, no longer wanted. Previously, a TV show would be canceled. Now, this basic idea is used against a person who is no longer appreciated for their thoughts or actions. Typically, the medium used to “cancel” is social media; especially, Twitter.
Twitter is a precarious place to express your opinions. At it’s inception you could only use 140 characters to tell the world what you were thinking. Now, they are allowing 280, but reportedly most people are still using less words.
Tweet a very short personal sentiment with one wrong word, at the wrong time, and you could be “canceled.” Evidently, people have lost their jobs, their craft, their voice, their future over a wrongly posted thought or picture.
Maybe their words were hurtful. Maybe they were grossly inaccurate. Maybe they are not nice people. Maybe they deserved being “canceled”.
There is no doubt, people can be cruel to one another. But wow! I am so grateful for a God who does not “cancel culture.”
Author Neal Pollard recently detailed my sentiments:
IF GOD CHAMPIONED CANCEL CULTURE…
- The Samaritan woman stayed washed up.
- The Prodigal Son is stuck in the pig pen.
- Zaccheus is still up a tree.
- Peter is still casting nets, not using His keys and feeding His sheep.
- James and John, the sons of thunder, are all wet.
- Saul of Tarsus kept holding coats and chasing down Christians.
- Thomas drowned in his doubt.
- The thief on the cross is hung out to dry.
- John Mark might as well have stayed AWOL.
- Hebrews 11, what with Noah (the drunk), Abraham (the liar), Moses (the murderer), Rahab (the harlot), etc., is never written.
- Though God never “winks” at sin, because of it’s life sucking destructiveness, he is still the God of second (third and fourth) chances. God is perfectly patient and fully forgiving. God will not and has never championed the idea of canceling you.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.