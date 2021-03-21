Rudkin: #celebrateincongruity

Several years ago a priest began a social media phenomenon when he posted, “Retweet if you’re ready to repent and believe, #ashtag. He had posted a selfie with a smudged black-ash cross on his forehead.
I remember that year because my Instagram was flooded by pictures of people whose foreheads were ash marked.
I think what drew me to these images were the smiling faces. I always think of Lent as a time of revisiting the sufferings and sacrifice of Jesus, of self-examination, of self denial.
Yet, these people were clearly enjoying themselves: they were celebrating. They were laughing and hugging and slappin’ high fives. They were mostly young adults, but older priests and pastors took selfies too. I honestly don’t think there was anything innately wrong with these hashtags or the smiles on the face.
However, for those who have always entered the Lenten season with a subdued attitude of self sacrifice this message of smiling, high fivin’, joy may have seemed out of place.
But I wonder if we have to choose between somber and celebration? Do we have to choose between private self-reflection and laughing with friends over dinner? Do we have to choose between self flagellation and being kind to ourselves? Do we have to choose between giving something up or instead, doing something extra for those in our lives during this season?
Tradition is beautiful, and I certainly do not want to stomp on anyone’s toes, but I wonder if we couldn’t marry the two: an intentional time for considering the cost of what Jesus endured and an attitude of joy and generosity because we are part of the redemption story.
Wherever Jesus went there was joy and soul scrutiny.
On his way to Jerusalem (and his death) Jesus interacted with all kinds of people: innocent kids, a blind man begging to be noticed, a rich young ruler seeking life, a tax collector climbing a tree. They wanted to see him and he invited them into his life. He held them, healed them, counseled them and celebrated with them.
Near Jericho a blind man was sitting on the side of the road. When he realized that Jesus was passing by he began yelling and screaming and making a scene. The disciples wanted to hush him up; Jesus called him to come. Jesus healed him.
Bartimaeus began following Jesus, praising God, (loudly, I imagine).
There must have been quite a hoopla because others saw what Jesus had done and praised him too. While the once blind Bartimaeus was making a commotion a “wee little man” was climbing a tree to see what was going on!
Zacchaeus, a wealthy tax collector, wanted to see this Jesus who was causing such an uproar. Of course, we know Jesus stopped at that tree and invited himself to dinner. There was food and wine and laughter and soul searching. During that meal Zacchaeus’ life was radically turned upside down.
After the excitement in Jericho he went on to Bethany and spent time with Mary, Martha and Lazarus (the guy he raised from the dead). At dinner one night Mary, obviously overwhelmed with gratefulness and love for Jesus, took an expensive perfume and poured it out over his feet; the fragrance filled the air.
Wherever Jesus went there was both joy and self examination.
Seems incongruous... but Jesus always extended an invitation to wholeness and for those who would accept, it meant smiles and high-fivin’. It means even today we can #celebrateincongruity.
