Rudkin: #celebrateincongruity

Tradition is beautiful, and I certainly do not want to stomp on anyone’s toes, but I wonder if we couldn’t marry the two: an intentional time for considering the cost of what Jesus endured and an attitude of joy and generosity because we are part of the redemption story.

Wherever Jesus went there was joy and soul scrutiny.

On his way to Jerusalem (and his death) Jesus interacted with all kinds of people: innocent kids, a blind man begging to be noticed, a rich young ruler seeking life, a tax collector climbing a tree. They wanted to see him and he invited them into his life. He held them, healed them, counseled them and celebrated with them.

Near Jericho a blind man was sitting on the side of the road. When he realized that Jesus was passing by he began yelling and screaming and making a scene. The disciples wanted to hush him up; Jesus called him to come. Jesus healed him.

Bartimaeus began following Jesus, praising God, (loudly, I imagine).

There must have been quite a hoopla because others saw what Jesus had done and praised him too. While the once blind Bartimaeus was making a commotion a “wee little man” was climbing a tree to see what was going on!