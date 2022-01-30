Rudkin: Close to the brokenhearted

What happens when the world seems to be crumbling in around you? When your heart is breaking, when you wonder if you can take another breath, and when that breath is an excruciating exercise in survival?

Maybe you are feeling that now? Perhaps, once again you face a medical diagnosis that scares you spit less or you are wondering why your spouse is acting suspiciously distant? Or, maybe you’ve lost a job that you really enjoyed, or maybe you are chained to a job you can’t stand anymore.

It could be that you are feeling trapped in a relationship that is lukewarm or worse, bitterly resentful. Or, a door to a seemingly exceptional opportunity has been slammed shut, or a vow of being better is sounding more like the last broken promise.

It is possible that today you wonder why a friend’s silence feels so deafening? Or, your boss’ inquiries so invasive, or a physician’s face looks so passive, or your kid’s resistance so belligerent?

Perhaps, today you’re regretting a past decision, a choice, an action that impacted others and regret constantly hammers at your present happiness.

What happens when you have lost someone you love, or you weren’t the “one”, or the dreams you’ve dreams in your imagination have been shattered? Or when your body is weakened, your mind is incessantly whirling, your spirit is weary?

What takes place in you? Where do we turn when dogged with despair?

For whoever needs to be encouraged today, let me remind you that, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” (Psalm 34:18)

Over the years I have experienced some of the above scenarios… and I have close friends and family who have lived through the others. We, in this world, know sorrow. No one escapes this life unscathed. It is the human condition of this broken world.

However, God throughout the history of man, repeatedly promised to be a God of love and compassion and provision if only we’d simply look to Him and trust Him to the eventual point of truly loving him.

Forever, mankind has struggled with that. I have struggled with that. I don’t know if I am simply the most selfish person in the world or if it’s just that I get so easily distracted by the busyness of my day to day life. Or maybe it’s denial or arrogance or self sufficiency that lulls me into forgetting him.

I imagine that I’m not the only one who struggles to maintain a vibrant, confident, fully reliant, burning, passion for God and his ways.

But, what I do know, with an unshakeable confidence, is that God is good and that He does not change depending on my behavior or act like a jilted lover if I’m not 100 percent present all the time.

God is unchangeable, unbending, unmoved by our lack of perfect believing.

He is gracious, he is kind, he is loving, he is forgiving, he is merciful, he is gentle, he is compassionate, he near, he is available.

God, as modeled by Jesus, looks at each of us as individuals. He sees our past and it’s impact on us. He fully comprehends the moment we are living in right now and he stands steady… he never, not ever, walks away.

Remember, no matter what’s going on in your life, God is close to the broken hearted… and he rescues. He is close… wait for him. His rescue may not be what you expect, but it will be what you need.

