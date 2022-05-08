Rudkin: Cockroach creeps

Cockroaches creep me out. There are lots of reasons to shiver in loathing when you see a cockroach skedaddle into dark secret places. I mean, seriously, ICK.

Did you know, and maybe this even makes their existence ten times worse, cockroaches can live days, and even weeks, after being decapitated?

Headless, the body can wander around, with no memory or purpose, until it starves to death. (I guess it still needs the head to eat and thus, sustain life long term.)

And, the decapitated head, with it’s antennae probing and poking as usual, is still taking in information. It will also continue to respond to stimuli and according to “cockroach researchers” still appears to be acutely aware of what is going on around it.

Talk about creepy and completely purposeless. Neither, though technically alive, have any real impact on its environment. Two parts of a body, alive but severed, disconnected, is rendered completely ineffectual.

I wonder if sometimes Christians wander around like decapitated cockroaches. There are those who tend to find themselves caught up in feelings. They want everyone to feel loved and accepted. They are drawn to the message of grace and forgiveness, friendships and warm fuzzies. These people even have a propensity to interpret Scriptures with a bent in the direction of feelings about issues and situations.

They are all heart, but no head.

Others, move through the world as though they have no heart, only their “heads.” They are smart, smart, smart. They memorize, quote statistics, and reason every issue into neat and orderly compartments. But, they cannot empathize with another’s pain, extend grace or deviate from their beliefs. They lack the desire to show God’s “arms wide open” kind of love. They tend to interpret all Scripture to be boiled down to rules, systems and truth.

They are all head, but no heart.

When we cannot think, respond, react with our entire being we are impotent and our purposes are futile. Feelings without thoughtful learning often cause us to live in a defensive, emotionally volatile manner that doesn’t consider the whole counsel of God.

On the other hand, those of us who live in our heads without compassion or love, simply puff up in arrogance and we become judge, jury and jailer. We decide who is in and who is out based on beliefs and right behavior. We too, are blind to the complete teachings of God.

Like the decapitated cockroach, when our hearts (body) and our heads are separated we cannot live “whole” lives. We cannot live abundant, connected, purposeful lives.

Just as we need both our brains and bodies to work together to create a life of meaning so we must work with one another. We need to know who we are, how we think or feel our way through the circumstances of life. We need to stop every once in awhile a take a long look into the mirror of introspection. Am I all heart, do I live and frame everything I do without processing?

Or, am I all head? I think expansively but do I have an ounce of authentic empathy and love for others?

Once we have taken an honest inventory of who we are, then it would be wise to find others who are the opposite of ourselves; we need to connect to someone, a neighbor or a co-worker or one of our kids, who can become a valued “other half.”

There, in that relationship, if we will commit to understanding one another and the way we navigate life, we will find wholeness and the ability to impact the world effectively in some powerful way.

Decapitated cockroaches are super creepy. But so are we.

