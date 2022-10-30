Rudkin: Cow shoes

They acted passionately out of their private beliefs. They saw a country plagued by political corruption, alcoholism, family violence and poverty. And they wanted to change it.

With failing health and moral degradation as a rallying cry, prohibition supporters set out to end the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcohol.

Ultimately, after protesting both loudly and silently, United States legislation was written that prohibited the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages from 1920 to 1933.

Less alcohol was consumed publicly but criminal activity escalated in private. Gangs, moonshiners and bootleggers took their place among the most corrupt and powerful in the country.

And they became quite creative to mask their activities in order to elude the police and punishment.

In 1922 Florida Evening Independent news reported the following:

Tampa, May 27 [1922]. — A new method of evading prohibition agents was revealed here today by A.L. Allen, state prohibition enforcement director, who displayed what he called a “cow shoe” as the latest thing from the haunts of moonshiners.

The cow shoe is a strip of metal to which is tacked a wooden block carved to resemble the hoof of a cow, which may be strapped to the human foot.

A man shod with a pair of them would leave a trail resembling that of a cow. The shoe found was picked up near Port Tampa where a still was located some time ago. It will be sent to the prohibition department at Washington.

Officers believe the inventor got his idea from a Sherlock Holmes story in which the villain shod his horse with shoes the imprint of which resembled those of a cow’s hoof.

How incredibly ingenious! And it was obviously effective for a period of time. At least until the police/investigators thought the rise in meandering cows was peculiar.

It is amazing how creative some people can get when they feel desperate enough or are angry enough at their perceived deprivation.

This kind of desperation is not new or only about “wicked” people. This bad, justifying behavior goes way, way back. Although, immediately King David comes to mind. He took something that was not his (a neighbor’s wife) and then cleverly tried to hide his culpability when she became pregnant. A deceptive series of events lead to her husbands death and the death of the baby.

How far will we go to hide our sin? How far would you go to protect your family, your job, your perceived position?

The “cow shoes” were ingeniously designed to throw off the authorities. They were pretending to be one thing so to hide their real intentions of law breaking.

What are your “cow shoes”? What do you do to try to hide from God and sometimes, from others?

Go to church on a regular basis? Or give lots of money? Serve meals, or volunteer, or sing in the choir? Or, maybe, you try to hide your true heart from God by coaching little league or sitting on a church board.

Or perhaps, we don the even more deceptive “cow shoes” of legalism, moral theology, or self righteousness.

Sometimes we do stuff or help people or tout beliefs, we pull on “cow shoes,” in the hope of fooling those who might otherwise see the real us.

No one can hide forever. Every heart, good deeds and misdeeds, will eventually be brought into the light. Although light reveals, it is that same light that God promises to heal that which is broken.

Slip out of the “cow shoes,” be real, and find freedom.