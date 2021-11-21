Rudkin: Decline the upgrade

A week ago today I thought I was going to die. Or... at least get hurt; a gruesome death seemed more likely.

It began when my flight landed at 7 p.m. in Portland, Oregon. I picked up my luggage and wrestled it, and my supersized handbag, to the rental car center that was so far away I might as well have walked to my hotel.

When I arrived at the desk two young adults cheerfully assisted me (to my near death). In fact, they said they would like to “upgrade” me, (so I could die in luxury).

One of the car representatives drove the car to me, I did the “walk around inspection,” I got in and entered my destination in the navigation system. When I was pulling out of the parking garage I briefly hesitated because although the car had been running five minutes the defrost continued to throw out freezing cold air. I said to myself, “It’ll warm up.”

I slowly made my way down the four level parking garage and I merged immediately into six lanes of rush hour traffic. The rain was falling in sheets and the windshield wipers fought to give me a brief seconds of visibility. Still, the defrost was not working.

I was in the middle lane with traffic coming at me and passing me from behind when I came to the first traffic light. I scraped off the windshield from the inside and when the traffic light turned green I hit the gas. But no response.

I could move a few inches and then it would stall. A few more inches, and die. Cars began honking and swerving around me. I must have been nearly impossible to see.

I honestly thought I would be rear ended on this strip of rain soaked interstate. Finally, to the immense anger and frustration of the other drivers I inched the “upgrade” to the very first exit.

As I slowly made my way around the long curving exit I found myself in an inky dark, desolate industrial area. I was alone, in the pouring rain, on an ill lit street. I had no idea where I was but I knew that I was not going any further.

I was alone. Occasionally, a huge eighteen wheeler would fly by honking at me and a couple hooded dudes walked by. Otherwise, no one was there.

After one dropped call my second call was answered by someone in Florida. The rental youngsters promised to bring me another car.

In the dark I texted my family with a picture of the frosted windshield and the warning messages that flashed on the dashboard.

And then... I thanked God.

I thanked God for the opportunity to be in Portland that night. The flights were good; on time and my suitcase arrived in one piece. I thanked God that I wasn’t killed on the highway. I thanked him for the dear friends I would be with the next morning. I thanked God for my family who was cheering for me and praying for me.

I was a little afraid and a tiny bit put out. Until I started thanking God. My heart quit racing, my mind cleared and I even laughed at this crazy adventure I was on.

Giving thanks may not change your immediate circumstances but it will change your attitude (and your heart rate). So, no matter what, be sure to choose thankfulness this season. You will be better because of it. Oh, and I would decline the upgrade; it’s not really better than what you first requested.

