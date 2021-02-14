Rudkin: Don’t be a quitter

It is one of the most famous boxing matches in history.

It was Nov. 25, 1980, at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The fight was a rematch between Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

Duran had won the previous fight but Sugar Ray boasted that he’d beat him with his quickness and power. Duran came to the arena with a record of 72 wins and just one loss. When he stepped into the ring that night he had won his last 41 fights in a row.

The rematch was a contest of small margins. Round after round the men brawled and only a point or two separated the fighters according to the judges’ scorecards.

But then, in the 8th round, the unthinkable happened.

The reigning champion, Roberto Duran turned to the referee and spoke two words: “No Mas.” No more. He wouldn’t not throw another punch. He was done.

He quit.

According to reporters, Duran wasn’t injured, but he was frustrated and hurting. In a split second, he made a decision, he’d had enough.

With 103 wins, Duran was considered one of the best fighters to ever step into the ring. Yet, in the boxing world, if you mention Duran, the first thought that comes to mind is “no mas.”