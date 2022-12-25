Rudkin: Don’t forget the holy

Merry Christmas!

I hope that you have lingered in the lights of this season, sung a few Christmas carols (even if you cannot remember every word), ate something special, and opened a present or two. I hope that you are at peace this moment and tucked up warm.

I hope for you an indescribable joy and a wealth of memories that make you smile. I hope for you a love that holds your hand, and your heart, as the future unfurls.

I hope all of these things for you this day even though very little of it resembles the historical story of Mary, Joseph or Jesus. Their story, the one that has become the story we commemorate, is wrought with the worst possible circumstances: a young pregnant girl traveling by donkey and an honorable but poor man obeying the rules of an occupying dictator. When the tiny babe makes his appearance the only witnesses are the inn keeper’s animals. Nothing was sterile, there was no running water, there was not a bed, there were no nurses (not even her mama). None of this was ideal. The whole experience was nothing like the young mother had imagined. It must have been messy and scary and lonely.

Now, all of these centuries later, in the midst of our happy, we tend to forget the holy.

In the hubbub of the season, we forget that Jesus, the son of God, the infinite one, “dwindled to infancy.” We forget that the baby who didn’t bear his earthly father’s name would, however, be called, “Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

In the rush of buying and wrapping, we forget that the One who spoke a word to create the world was at once helpless and speechless. He was dependent upon two first time parents who lived in a volatile political climate and a powerful religious culture that marginalized the poor, the sick, and the sinner.

But, the very clear message of Christmas is that God came … for every … one.

While Mary is still studying the newborn’s tiny features there are angels announcing the birth to the lowly.

“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.’ Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’”

Isn’t it spectacular that the trumpeting angels showed up just for the shepherds? Jesus was the “spotless lamb” born for the unclean, the lowly herdsman. He was born to befriend those who felt alone and to elevate those who had no status in which to brag. He, the all powerful, was born into the frailty of humanness so to live the resilience of love.

Jesus came to remind us that we are never alone; God is with us. That is the message of joy on earth.

Be happy today but don’t forget the holy as this holiday passes into history.