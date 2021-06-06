Rudkin: Don’t miss the obvious

Sometimes I miss the obvious.
There are times I am so consumed with the BIG picture that I fail to see what is happening right in front of me.
I bet I am not alone in this descent into proximate blindness. Do you remember when the whole world seemed to be watching the skies for the asteroid 2012DA124? It was February of 2013. Men and women, especially those of the science world, were on a vigilant look out for the football field size meteor that was 17,000 miles away from earth but would still be considered a near miss.
It was dramatized, dreamed about, deemed worthy of a watchful eye on the heavens.
But while “the world” watched for that “fly by” another much smaller (the size of a six story building) meteor snuck into our atmosphere at 33,000 mph and exploded in the skies above Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Though no one was fatally wounded, over 1,000 people were injured in the blast that was said to have had the force of a nuclear explosion. As the sonic boom reverberated it shattered windows in some 3,000 buildings.
So how did all the scientists miss the obvious?
When interviewed that day Andrew Ching of John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory he said, “Apparently, size matters. That’s relatively small compared with asteroid 2012 DA14, which will make the closest recorded pass of an asteroid to the Earth — about 17,150 miles — later today 2/15/13.”
Evidently, NASA’s Near Earth Object Program tracks thousands of larger asteroids, but “countless smaller ones” go undetected. “If you think about objects the size of the one that came into Russia, you’re probably looking at 100 million up there,” said K.T. Ramesh, professor science and engineering at John’s Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.
While everyone watched for the giant meteor the smaller one, yet enormously powerful, slipped into our atmosphere undetected.
They missed the obvious.
I think religious people can do this as well. We memorize the big 10: don’t kill, don’t steal, murder, don’t commit adultery, etc. And, with a touch of well disguised self satisfaction, we work rigorously to make sure we don’t ever do those things.
Meanwhile, there are millions of more obvious “meteors” or sins that aren’t even on our radar. Sins like anger, bitterness, deception, jealousy, lust, gluttony, sloth and pride seem to fly undetected and yet, they have the power to blast apart our lives.
Though supposedly smaller, lesser seemingly insignificant wrongs, are devastating to us personally and often, the people in our little part of the world.
Anger stuns and scars relationships.
Bitterness blinds us to new possibilities.
Deception undermines goodness.
Jealousy handcuffs us to suspicion of the worst.
Lust lures away from love.
Gluttony imprisons.
Pride muzzles God’s voice.
I’m not saying we shouldn’t guard our hearts regarding the desire to shoot the guy who rudely cuts you off as the two lanes turn into one. That’s just bad. But I am saying, especially to myself, keep an eye on those attitudes and ways of thinking that can sneak in when you’re preoccupied with daily life.
Solomon, a wise man, once said, “Guard your heart vigilantly, from out of it comes life.”
Guard your heart.
Be aware of the personally catastrophic situations that could present themselves but don’t miss the obvious that pop up every day. They can shatter lives too.
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.