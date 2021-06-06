Rudkin: Don’t miss the obvious

Sometimes I miss the obvious.

There are times I am so consumed with the BIG picture that I fail to see what is happening right in front of me.

I bet I am not alone in this descent into proximate blindness. Do you remember when the whole world seemed to be watching the skies for the asteroid 2012DA124? It was February of 2013. Men and women, especially those of the science world, were on a vigilant look out for the football field size meteor that was 17,000 miles away from earth but would still be considered a near miss.

It was dramatized, dreamed about, deemed worthy of a watchful eye on the heavens.

But while “the world” watched for that “fly by” another much smaller (the size of a six story building) meteor snuck into our atmosphere at 33,000 mph and exploded in the skies above Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Though no one was fatally wounded, over 1,000 people were injured in the blast that was said to have had the force of a nuclear explosion. As the sonic boom reverberated it shattered windows in some 3,000 buildings.

So how did all the scientists miss the obvious?