Why did he go there? His crew grew up hating those people. They referred to them as mongrels; we might have referred to them as scum of the earth. They hated their worship practices and who they felt free to marry. The men from Israel seethed over the history between them and their present customs offended them.

Their enmity ran deep and vicious. The good Jews had absolutely no dealings with Samaritans for any reason.

And so it seems peculiar that the very Jewish Jesus chose to deliberately travel into Samaritan territory and execute one of the most beautiful exchanges in history with a woman (who was “valued” one step above a slave). Jesus meets her by a well where he had stopped to rest.

Despised by her community for numerous marriages and divorces, she goes alone to draw water in the middle of the day. It is there in the beating sun that they talk. At first, she sounds a little defensive and a bit wary of the Jewish traveler. However, before the story closes, Jesus wins her over.

In addition, the woman goes back to her village enthusiastically declaring, “He knew all about the things I did. He knows me inside and out!” He is the Messiah!

The villagers must have seen the sparkle in her eyes or heard the healing in her voice because the Samaritans invited the Jewish disciples and their leader, Jesus, to stay on with them. For a couple of days.

The recorded account of John states, “A lot more people entrusted their lives to him when they heard what he had to say. They said to the woman, ‘We’re no longer taking this on your say-so. We’ve heard it for ourselves and know it for sure. He’s the Savior of the world!’”

Jesus was constantly busting down barriers. His mission was to share the love of God … period. No past “sins” or present customs could deter him. He came that the “world” might know just how much the Father loves them. Jesus refused to allow any barriers to dictate the boundaries of his love. So, he went where other religiously righteous would not go … Samaria.

But we shouldn’t be surprised, because he was always reaching out to the most marginalized people in society: the brokenhearted, the greatest crooks, the decaying sick, the physically impaired, the second-class citizens (women) and the questioning religious.

Good, law-abiding, God-loving folks avoided these people and anyone who lived in Samaria.

But Jesus did not.

So, of course, this begs the question: Who do I exclude from my world? Where is that “one place” I will not travel to meet with those I feel morally superior to or disgusted by or incensed by? Who, or what, is my Samaria, and would Jesus go there and love those people?

I believe the answer to this question is quite personal and specific to you. Maybe your “Samaria” is people of a different race? Or a belief system (atheism or Islam)? Or, a sexual identity (homosexual or transgender)?

Or, a the homeless woman you pass every day on your way to work? Maybe your “Samaria” is the raucous neighbor who drinks too much or cheats on his wife.

Anyone who disgusts you, or you tend to avoid, is your Samaria.

Religion may keep you in your own comfortable sense of righteousness. But, if you are a Jesus follower you must follow Jesus … anywhere … even into Samaria.