Rudkin: Find king love in a different way

I love a good fairytale, but a true story is better yet.

Frank Kafka was 40 years old he met a young girl at Stieglitz Park in Berlin. The splotchy red, tear stained face of the little girl caught the writer’s attention. Moved by her tears, he engaged the child and she explained that she had lost her favorite doll.

Kafka and the girl looked everywhere for the lost doll. The doll was gone. But Kafka asked the girl to come back the next day and he would help her search again.

The next day the odd couple met in the park to search… still, they could not find the missing doll. But Kafka sat down with the broken-hearted girl and he gave her a letter “composed by the doll.” The simple note read, “Please do not cry. I have gone on a trip to see the world. I’m going to write to you about my adventures.”

Thus, Kafka started a remarkable communique with the once grieving little girl that would continue until just before he died.

People are also reading…

When the two would meet, Kafka would pull out of his coat pocket a carefully crafted letter and read it to the girl. The letters were all about the doll’s adventures. The girl was always spellbound by the stories he read to her.

After many such meetings, Kafka wrote a letter “from the doll” about coming back to Berlin. After he read the letter to the girl he presented her with a doll that he had bought for her.

“This does not look at all like my doll,” she said with a desperate resignation in her voice.

Obviously prepared for such a response, Kafka pulled out another letter that simply said, “My trips, they have changed me.”

The girl hugged the new doll and took it home with her.

Sometime afterward Kafka died at the age of 40.

Years later, a grown-up girl found a tiny piece of paper tucked into an unnoticed crevice in the doll. In small hand writing, signed by the Kafka, the note read,“Everything you love is very likely to be lost, but in the end, love will return in a different way.”

Franz Kafka was a tortured soul. He was a novelist and short story writer during the early 1920s. Though he seemed to have had a couple serious relationships from time to time, he never married. His writings were often depressing missives centered around male figures who were overbearing, sometimes scary and borderline abusive. Some thought those dark characters were sketches of his own overpowering father.

But Kafka, enduring his own bloody battles with health and broken relationships, found a moment to be kind to a hurting child. Maybe it was because of his own failings and short comings. Maybe because of his failed relationships or his physical ailments but somewhere along the line the “journey had changed him.”

And one day he was kind to a heartbroken child.

I have no proof, but I wonder if as Kafka wrote those letters of adventure, and then read them to the little girl, he didn’t find love again? A love that no longer demanded anything but gave unselfishly to one who could never repay him.

Indeed, love had returned to him… in a different way.

Tami Rudkin

