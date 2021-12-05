Rudkin: Find that perfect gift

Around Nov. 3, I start thinking about buying Christmas gifts. I don’t know why November the 3rd but that’s about the time, give or take 30 days.

I want to give gifts, I love to give gifts, I do give gifts.

But, it’s the gift “shopping” I despise. I rarely have brilliant “ideas” until I browse the internet, walk downtown through a few shops, flip through endless mailed catalogs or finally give up and ask (especially the kids) what they actually need or want.

For me, shopping is quite taxing and time consuming. Unless you order it in cyberspace it takes some real guts to go Christmas shopping. As you get closer to Christmas people start getting kind of grumpy and rude and short tempered. (Seriously, I think they secretly hate shopping more than I do.)

Have you ever picked something up, examined it, and stood there for a second thinking when, out of the corner of your eye, you notice someone staring at the item in your hand? Then they start circling; their eyes darting to the other things on the shelves but really all they want is what you happen to be holding.

Geez, that scares me. So I either throw it in my cart to make my immediate escape. Or, if I’m feeling super brave (and ornery) I put it in my cart, then suddenly decide against it and place it slowly back on the shelf so I can see them squirm as they wait to surreptitiously snatch it up and make a dash for the register.

I need only a minuscule amount of prompting to make sport of something I dislike.

Anyway, my goal every year is to be completely done shopping and everything wrapped and under the tree at least one week before Christmas. So, it’s 30 days after Nov. 3… I better get going.

Any suggestions?

Twentieth century journalist and novelist, Oren Arnold, once suggested this gift list:

To your enemy, forgiveness.

To an opponent, tolerance.

To a friend, your heart.

To a customer, service.

To all, charity.

To every child, a good example.

To yourself, respect.

These are gifts we can give!

And maybe there are a few more we could add to this list?

I’ll get started:

To a neighbor, a helping hand.

To a co-worker, time to listen.

To someone new in the community, an invite.

To your grandchild, an experience.

To your grown adult children, empathy.

To the searching, direction.

To the hurting, compassion.

To the broken, hope.

To the lonely, friendship.

I’m guessing we can’t skip gift giving… and actually, we shouldn’t. But let’s begin with the gifts that we withdraw from our heart. We don’t have to shop for them, but we will have to carefully choose them. We won’t have to spend a bunch of money, but they will cost us something. We don’t have to wrap them up in pretty paper, but we will have to offer them in legitimate love.

It’s time friends… spend a little time and find that perfect gift.

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0