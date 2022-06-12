Rudkin: Floating in the outdoor privy

It was a nasty business. She had fallen in and couldn’t get out.

Last month she fought desperately to free herself while two different fire departments made their way to the Olympic National Forest to rescue her.

The firemen responded to a woman’s frantic 911 call originating from inside a rustic outdoor toilet.

According to the 40-year-old woman, she had dropped her cell phone into the trailhead vault outhouse. Evidently, she began disassembling the seat and housing so that she could retrieve the phone. She then attempted to use her dog leashes to fish it out. Finally, still unable to reach her phone, she took the leashes and used them to help support herself so that she could lean into the opening and pull the phone out.

However, the leashes gave way and the woman slid into the outdoor latrine head first. And immediately this very inconvenient event turned into a really crappy one. (I could not help myself.) The woman reported that she spent 15 minutes to 20 minutes trying to get out but when she saw that all her efforts were useless she used her mucky phone to call 911.

The 2 rescue crews assessed the situation and began passing pieces of material down to her so that she could make a platform. Once she was able to make it tall enough to stand on, the crew was able to pull her to safety and some fresh mountain air.

The woman was immediately washed down and given a disposable Tyvek suit to wear home. (I bet she wishes she’d been wearing that protective gear when she first decided to retrieve her phone from an outdoor potty.)

The emergency reports indicate that she was “uninjured and requested no transport.” However, she was “strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave.”

With her phone in hand, she thanked the 1st responders and continued her journey home.

As I started reading this news article I was shocked. “Oh my gosh!” Then I had this feeling of revulsion ripple through my whole body (a bit of quivering) and then I started to be critical. “No way! Who fishes their phone from an outhouse potty?”

We would all agree that her phone was not worth the horrible turn of events.

But, before we are too quick to judge, let’s take a deep breath. Each of us can think of something that or someone whom we thought we loved so much that we pursued it despite the risk of an awful, smelly, even hazardous risk to our hearts.

Perhaps you “fell” into a relationship that turned putrid and you’re still reeling from the decision to hang all of your happiness on him or her.

Or maybe, you “fell” into a mire of debt because you thought that particular house or car would give witness to the world of your success.

Is it possible that you “fell” into the toxic waste of trying to accrue power and position? Maybe you have justified working too many hours, cutting a few corners, even lying about your coworker so that you can look better.

The woman pursued a cell phone to a putrid end. Surely there was a moment when she asked herself, “Is this worth it?”

We should all take a personal inventory today.

Are the things, power, or people you are pursuing really worth the reckless risk of sliding into a stinking, fetid hole of sewage?

Pursue the God who loves unselfishly, the people who love fearlessly, the things that bring contentment and the passions that create life. The things that do not fall into those categories?

Leave them where they belong: floating in the outdoor privy.

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

