Rudkin: Footprints on the soul

My mom died five years ago on this day in February. I remember watching my brother (who is a doctor) looking at the scans he had ordered. He didn’t know I was watching him from mom’s emergency room. But when he opened them up I knew by the look on his face that the computer screen was screaming something sinister.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer that day and she was gone three-and-a-half weeks later.

Her absence in my life, in all of our lives, has left a void. A certain space that she once filled with laughter, solicited (and unsolicited) advice, huge hugs, and untiring… help. If I was setting up for a party in my backyard, she and dad came over to wipe off chairs. If I was sick or extremely busy, she would stop by and load up my laundry. A few hours later she’d show up with clean clothes, pressed, folded or hanging.

Mom was at my kid’s games, tournaments, church experiences, choir concerts, ski races. Her cheeks rosy from the heat or the cold, her eyes twinkling and her voice cheering the kids on to victory!

I still have a voicemail from the fall before her death. She was calling to let me know she had chili, Fritos and cheese to bring over. She said, “I hope your lying down.” Which means I must have had something going on. I cannot remember. But I will never forget that she was constantly serving me and my family in some way.

Yesterday I stopped by my daughter’s on my way home from work. She was sitting in her front room, on my mom’s red couch, nursing her newborn son.

As I looked at my youngest child and her tiny child I longed for my mom to here to take this in; to kiss Rudd’s round cheeks and to comment on Raeghan’s beauty. She would have wiped off the kitchen counters as she put her glass in the dishwasher and she would have grabbed the laundry on her way out the door.

We all miss her.

Every person who walks this earth leaves a legacy; footprints on the souls of those around them.

My mom’s footprints are all over my heart. I serve in the church because she loved the church as if a fourth child. I spend time with my grandchildren because she was determined to be present in my kid’s lives. I babysit, I clean, I paint, I help because my mom modeled servanthood.

I love people because my mom loved people. Just as no task was too demeaning, no person was unworthy. Her bedrock belief was that every person was created in the image of God so they were worthy of love and attention and her affection. Sometimes, all the time it seemed, she would stop in the grocery store to chat with an acquaintance and the next thing I knew they were in our home or attending our church.

If mom met you, if she looked you in the eye, you were forever her friend.

But, perhaps, the most important element of her legacy was the way she forgot.

Mom had the spiritual gift of forgetfulness. She might be hurt by a careless word, or silence or a some slight nuance, but quickly she forgave... and forgot. It was simply stunning to witness. She never forgot a place, a person or an adventure but, she without fail, she forgot offenses.

That footprint on my soul has been of immeasurable worth as I navigate the world of relationships.

Every person leaves a legacy. Every single person. What kind of footprints are you leaving on the souls of your kids, your neighbors, your friends?

Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.

